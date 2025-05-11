BTS’ RM counts down one month to military discharge and group reunion; fans beg to 'let the man out already'

After what has felt like a long and quiet chapter in K-pop history, the return of BTS is finally coming into view. And no one seems more ready than BTS leader RM. With just a month left until the members complete their military duties, RM has given fans a small but powerful reminder: the group’s long-awaited reunion is inching closer.

Advertisement

On May 11, RM shared a subtle yet heartwarming update through his Instagram Stories. The image showed a cartoon brown bear holding a sign that simply read ‘D-30.’ Fans knew exactly what it meant: it marked 30 days until June 10, the date when both RM and fellow member V will officially be discharged from their mandatory military service.

The post sent BTS' global fandom, ARMY, into a frenzy. Social media platforms were instantly flooded with excited messages and countdown threads. Many fans expressed how surreal it feels to be so close to the moment they’ve been waiting for since the group began its enlistment process in late 2022.

For newer fans or those catching up, BTS has been on an official hiatus from group activities. All members had to fulfill their South Korean military service duties, a legal requirement for able-bodied male citizens. The enlistment was staggered, with Jin being the first to enlist in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April 2023. Both were discharged in 2024 and have since resumed solo activities while waiting for the rest of the group to return.

Advertisement

RM and V began their service together on December 11, 2023. Just a day later, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. These four members are expected to be discharged in mid-June 2025, with RM and V returning on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. SUGA, who began his alternative social service in September 2023 due to a previous shoulder injury, will complete his duties slightly later, on June 21.

This timeline means that BTS is on the cusp of a full-group reunion for the first time in over two years. No official group comeback date has been announced yet. However, fans are already gearing up for emotional reunions, celebratory content, and the possible return of BTS to the music stage as seven.

RM’s quiet post served as more than just a countdown. It was a symbolic gesture; one that reassured fans that the members are just as eager to reunite as ARMY is. As the calendar inches toward June, excitement is only building. The end of BTS’ military chapter marks the beginning of a new era. And if RM’s post is any sign, that era will be filled with renewed energy, deeper connections, and perhaps, something very special from the group who has always given their all.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is BTS' RM referring to in Stop The Rain with '27 club' lyric? Exploring sad meaning in Epik High's Tablo collab track