Mother’s Day 2025: Salman Khan’s love for ‘beautiful women’ of his world is too pure to miss; expresses gratitude to dad for THIS

Salman Khan is not just a celebrated star of Bollywood but also a complete family fan. On various occasions, he is seen talking about his parents with high regard. As the entire nation is celebrating Mother's Day 2025, the Sikandar star didn't miss the chance to shower both his 'best mothers', Salma Khan and Helen, with his selfless love.

On May 11, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted an endearing picture with his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen. The throwback picture captures the pure and beautiful bond between the trio as they pose together for a photo.

In the snap, Khan had his gaze down while Helen looked away from the camera, and his mother, Salma, rested her head on the superstar's shoulder. "Thank u dad for the best mothers in the world . To the most beautiful women in my world . Happy Mother's Day," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, several fans dropped multiple red-heart and nazar amulet emojis. While many extended Mother's Day wishes to the superstar, several internet users flooded the comments section expressing their love for him.

A fan wrote, "Bhai eki dill ha kitni bar jitoge?" Another called him, "Best son in the world," while a third fan stated, "This guy is superb great respect for him," and another mentioned, "Happy Mother's Day.. I'm lucky cause I've my mother..but #salmankhan you are luckier than me."

Salman Khan is the eldest son of legendary writer Salim Khan and Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan. He has two brothers and two sisters, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri, while Arpita Khan was adopted by Salim Khan after his marriage to Helen.

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Despite much anticipation, the film couldn't do as much of wonders as it was expected to.

Going further, Khan is yet to make an official announcement on his next project, but the latest reports suggest that he has given his nod to a war-drama film. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is said to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for directing movies like Zanjeer and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

