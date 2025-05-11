Sarkeet Kerala Box Office 1st Weekend: Asif Ali starrer records lukewarm run; grosses Rs 1.25 crore in 4 days

Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali in the lead, is underperforming at the box office. The Malayalam family drama directed by Thamar K.V. garnered positive word-of-mouth, but still failed to show significant growth over the weekend in Kerala.

Co-starring Divya Prabha and Deepak Parambol, the feel-good movie kicked off with a decent opening of Rs 35 lakh. The movie witnessed a major dip on its second day, where it could gross Rs 25 lakh. It further saw a surge but couldn't register the much-needed spike and ended up collecting Rs 30 lakh on Day 3. As per estimates, Sarkeet added another Rs 35 lakh to the tally on Day 4, wrapping its first weekend on a low note.

The movie could gross just Rs 1.25 crore in its 4-day theatrical run at the Kerala box office. Released on May 8, the film faced a tough fight with the holdover release, Thudarum, which is still dominating the box office. Moreover, its rival releases- Padakkalam and Prince & Family are performing better and showing an encouraging box office trend.

If Sarkeet didn't pick up on the weekdays, it would break the blockbuster streak of Asif Ali. For the unversed, the actor has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters with Kishkindha Kaandam and Rekhachithram.

Day-wise box office collection of Sarkeet is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Collections 1 Rs 35 lakh 2 Rs 25 lakh 3 Rs 30 lakh 4 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 1.25 crore

Sarkeet is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

