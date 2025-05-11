Aamir Khan running errands with ladylove Gauri Spratt and ex-wife Reena Dutta is too beautiful to miss; WATCH

Aamir Khan recently found love for the third time in Bengaluru-based woman, Gauri Spratt. The couple first met 25 years ago. However, they lost touch but reconnected a couple of years ago. After introducing Gauri to his big family, the couple is now seen making frequent public appearances. Recently, Aamir and Gauri were seen exiting with the superstar’s first wife, Reena Dutta.

On May 11, 2025, Aamir Khan made a rare appearance with his current girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. In the viral video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the trio can be seen getting inside a swanky black luxury car.

First, the Lagaan actor arrives donning a shirt kurta with beige pants and takes over the front seat. He was followed by his lady love, Gauri, and then Khan’s first wife, Reena.

Aamir Khan exits with GF Gauri Spratt and ex-wife Reena Dutta:

Mr. Perfectionist had been dating Gauri for quite some time now. However, it wasn’t until March this year that he broke the news to the world and shocked everyone. Back on March 13, 2025, the actor-director hosted a press meet and finally broke silence about his blooming relationship with the Bengaluru-based woman. By then, they had been dating for 18 months.

Khan also told the media that he is preparing Gauri for the mad world of showbiz. Hence, he had also hired private security for her “personal peace of mind.” Apparently, the actor’s family welcomed Spratt with open arms.

It’s also worth noting that ahead of the PK actor’s birthday this year, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came to meet Aamir at his residence, the Taare Zameen Par star introduced Gauri to them.

For the unknown, Aamir married Reena Dutta in a secret court wedding, which cost them only RS 50. The couple has two kids, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. After parting ways with her, the superstar got into wedlock with Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao. With her, Khan has a son named Azaad. Despite being divorced, the family shares a strong bond and is always seen on each other’s side.

