Want to experience Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar’s regal world from The Royals? Here’s how you can live in Netflix’s Morpur for real

Fans of Netflix’s The Royals can step into the grandeur of the show’s world, thanks to its breathtaking real-life shooting locations in Rajasthan. Though the storyline is set in the fictional princely town of Morpur, the lavish palaces featured in the series are very real and open to the public.

Advertisement

According to Travel and Leisure Asia, key scenes were filmed at iconic resort Rambagh Palace and the heritage City Palace in Jaipur. The Rambagh Palace, once home to royals, now functions as a luxury hotel and museum, allowing visitors to experience royal life up close, from opulent architecture to regal hospitality.

Within this royal setting unfolds the unique love story of Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), the rebellious Prince of Morpur. Following the unexpected death of his father, the young royal is forced to return from New York and take charge of his crumbling family legacy.

Left nearly penniless after a shocking will revelation, he reluctantly partners with Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), a sharp-witted startup CEO, who proposes transforming the family’s ancestral estate, Motibagh Palace, into a luxury bed-and-breakfast for tourists.

Their clashing egos and unresolved romantic tension add sparks to the partnership, making the show a perfect mix of drama, romance, and humor. While Morpur is a fictional creation, the rich, cultural visuals of the show owe everything to authentic Rajasthani architecture.

Advertisement

The Rambagh Palace, once the residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur and now a five-star hotel, offers an authentic royal experience to guests. Similarly, the Jaipur City Palace, still occupied by the current royal family, provides a glimpse into traditional Indian aristocracy while also welcoming visitors.

The detailed set design and historical grandeur of these sites give The Royals its visual charm and realism. Though Morpur doesn’t exist in reality, fans can walk through the halls, courtyards, and gardens that brought this fictional world to life. These landmarks not only enhance the storytelling but also invite viewers to relive the show’s magic in person.

The Royals is currently available to stream on Netflix. The show also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Milind Soman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, and Vihaan Samat in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Border 2: Find out which courageous war hero Varun Dhawan will portray in Sunny Deol-led movie; REPORT