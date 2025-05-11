Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama ends 4th Sunday with Rs 1.35 crore net

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar’s highly appreciated courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, is nearing the end of its theatrical run. The film was released on April 18, 2025, and is almost a month into its run. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi under the banner of Dharma Productions and also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday among the leads.

Even though Kesari Chapter 2 has entered the fourth week of its run, the strongly positive reviews have helped it run steadily at the box office. During its fourth weekend, the film jumped to Rs 1.05 crore net on its fourth Saturday, further growing today on the Sunday too.

The Day 24 net business of the film stands at Rs 1.35 crore, growing with over 22 percent margin compared to its recent Saturday. The end of its fourth weekend brings its collection to Rs 84.50 crore net at the Indian box office as the total of its 24-day run.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 8.75 crore Day 22 Rs 60 lakh Day 23 Rs 1.05 crore Day 24 Rs 1.35 crore Total Rs 84.50 crore

As Kesari 2 entered its first week, the film was met with competition from Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii. Out of the two, the Ajay Devgn-led sequel is the frontrunner at the North Indian box office. As it was met with many positive reviews from the audience and the critics, it was successful in running consistently, even on a smaller level.

However, as Kesari 2 is nearing the end of its theatrical run, it is expected to end its lifetime collection near the Rs 90 crore mark, missing the Rs 100 crore club. Soon after the film goes out of the theaters, Akshay Kumar will hit the big screens with Housefull 5, another sequel scheduled for a June 5 release.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

