Photos: Nayanthara celebrates Mother’s Day with twin kids Uyir and Ulag; gets roses and heart balloons

On the occasion of Mother's Day, as we express gratitude to our mommies, Vignesh Shivan can't stop expressing his love for his wife Nayathara for being a wonderful mom to their children. Taking to his social media handle, and sharing a glimpse of the actress's candid pictures with two children, Uyir and Ulag, he penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing the cute pictures, Vignesh wrote, "Happy Mother's Day my Thangamey @nayanthara the most beautiful phase of your life is this! I can see! The happiness in your face after u became a mother can not be matched with any other expression I have ever seen in your face ever! In reel or real!"

May this happiness and pure laughter stay forever in all our faces with God's grace! You are the best mother and the way you manage your work and balance everything perfectly inspires me always love you thangam Uyir, Ulag & me love you immensely and feel so blessed to have a mom like you," he added.

We loved how he described his wife with a nickname, “Thangnam,” meaning gold. In the pictures, Nayanthara was dressed in an ethnic blue kurti with full sleeves. The easygoing and relaxing kurti was paired with the simple red pants.

Whereas the two kids were twinning in their cute light blue kurta and white pajama, leaving us in Aww. We can’t take our eyes off how adorably the cute munchkins were held in both of the actress’s arms, whereas in the following photos, both kids hugged their mom and posed with the flower. This cute family moment was beautifully captured, showing the heartwarming bond they share.

Director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara got married in 2022, and after four months, they both welcomed their two bundles of happiness, Uyir and Ulag, via surrogacy.

Talking about Nayanthara’s work front, it’s been speculated that she might appear alongside Chiranjeevi in the film directed by Anil Ravipudi.

