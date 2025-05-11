HIT 3 India Box Office Day 11: Nani's A-rated crime thriller continues good hold; grosses Rs 4 crore on 2nd Sunday

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, is holding well at the box office. The A-rated crime thriller has registered a good spike on the 2nd Sunday, taking the total cume to slightly over the Rs 80 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the third installment of the HIT franchise debuted with Rs 21 crore in cinemas. The cop thriller witnessed a good surge in collections over the weekend and a decent hold on the weekdays. The Nani starrer entered the second weekend by clocking Rs 2.50 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 10. As per estimates, HIT 3 added another Rs 4 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 80.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

It has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally. The movie will continue to lure the audience for a couple of weeks, as there is no significant Telugu release in the coming weeks.

Day-wise India gross box office collection of HIT 3:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 3 crore 8 Rs 2.50 crore 9 Rs 2.50 crore 10 Rs 3.75 crore 11 Rs 4 crore (est.) Total Rs 80.75 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

