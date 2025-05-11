Weekly Korean Newsmakers: Kim Sae Ron's shocking claims against Kim Soo Hyun, Reborn Rich 2 confirmed, BLACKPINK Lisa's Met Gala flak, more

This week in Korean news, several intriguing stories made waves, from exciting updates in the entertainment world to legal battles that sparked public outrage. Fans of the hit drama Reborn Rich are in for a treat. Meanwhile, Han So Hee is in talks to star in the Korean remake of a hit Hollywood movie. Controversy also hit the headlines with the s*xual harassment case involving a woman who kissed BTS' Jin at a fan event. In the fashion world, BLACKPINK's Lisa faced backlash at the 2025 Met Gala over her outfit. Also, Kim Sae Ron's family dropped explosive claims against Kim Soo Hyun. Keep reading for the full details on these hot topics!

Reborn Rich season 2 officially announced

Reborn Rich fans have exciting news as Season 2 is officially in the works. Announced on May 8, 2025, the upcoming season is being developed under the leadership of Artist Group. Artist Company will handle the creative direction, and Artist Studio will oversee production.

Season 2 promises to expand the story, moving beyond the confines of corporate intrigue and family betrayal into the global business landscape. With new characters, international settings, and higher stakes, the new season aims to attract both domestic and international audiences. While casting details are still under wraps, anticipation is high, especially regarding whether Song Joong Ki will return.

Woman who kissed BTS’ Jin without consent referred to prosecutors

A Japanese woman in her 50s has officially been charged with s*xual harassment after kissing BTS’ Jin without his consent during a 2024 fan event. On May 8, Seoul’s Songpa Police confirmed the case has now been forwarded to prosecutors under South Korea’s Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes. The woman turned herself in upon returning to Korea after the case gained international attention.

The incident occurred at a FESTA celebration event in Seoul, where Jin interacted with fans. The woman kissed him on the cheek, making him visibly uncomfortable, which was captured in photos and videos. She later described the act in graphic detail on her blog, fueling global backlash. Authorities are also investigating a second individual who may have behaved inappropriately at the same gathering.

Han So Hee in talks for lead role in Korean remake of The Intern

Han So Hee is in talks to star in the Korean remake of the 2015 film The Intern. Excitement is building among fans and movie lovers. The role, originally played by Anne Hathaway, is that of Jules, a successful and empathetic CEO of a fashion e-commerce company.

Han, known for her roles in My Name and Gyeongseong Creature, is praised for her elegance and versatility, making her a strong contender. Legendary actor Choi Min Sik is also in discussions to play Ben, the elderly intern, originally portrayed by Robert De Niro. Fans eagerly await official casting news and updates.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa faces backlash over Met Gala look; designer issues clarification

BLACKPINK’s Lisa sparked controversy at the 2025 Met Gala over her Louis Vuitton outfit. Many believed it featured a portrait of civil rights icon Rosa Parks on lace underwear. Social media backlash followed, with critics accusing the brand and artist of insensitivity. However, Louis Vuitton has since issued a statement clarifying the misunderstanding.

The portraits were actually created by artist Henry Taylor, who collaborated with Pharrell Williams for the collection. LV confirmed the faces are of Taylor’s family, friends, and neighbors, not historical figures. The statement emphasized that the artworks were part of Taylor’s existing pieces.

Lisa, aligning with the event’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, wore an all-black outfit. It featured a sheer blazer, a black purse, and soft, understated makeup.

Kim Sae Ron's family drops explosive claims against Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun has filed new legal complaints against Kim Se Eui of Garosero Research Institute and members of Kim Sae Ron's bereaved family. The action comes after explosive allegations made during a May 7 press conference. There, Kim Sae Ron's family representative and Kim Se Eui revealed an audio recording. In it, Kim Sae Ron can be heard claiming that she had a s*xual relationship with Soo Hyun since her middle school years. They also suggested that Soo Hyun tried to pay 4 billion KRW to suppress the incriminating audio file.

Moreover, it was even hinted that Soo Hyun sent people to k*ll the whistleblower who refused the bribe. In response, GOLDMEDALIST firmly denied the accusations, calling them baseless and malicious. They confirmed additional legal action has been taken to hold the accusers accountable.

Further discrediting the claims, SBS reporter Kang Kyung Yoon revealed the audio was created using AI and labeled the whistleblower a scammer. YouTuber Lee Jin Ho also supported this claim, calling the evidence entirely fabricated.

