BTS mention steals scene in Go Yoon Jung’s Resident Playbook; TXT’s Yeonjun and Soobin make surprise cameo as fictional idols

K-pop fans were in for a delightful surprise during episode 9 of Resident Playbook, which aired on May 10, 2025. The weekend drama is a spin-off of the fan-favorite Hospital Playlist. It took a playful detour from its usual emotional beats to serve an unexpected treat: cameos from TXT’s Yeonjun and Soobin. Interestingly, the episode even included a heartfelt mention of BTS that quickly caught the attention of ARMYs online.

In one particularly memorable scene, while characters casually shared a meal and conversation, a line was dropped by Kang You Seok that left fans buzzing: “And starting from today, she is my role model. Second only in admiration to my colleagues BTS.” The moment felt light-hearted and sincere, reflecting the fictional character’s reverence for the global supergroup. The BTS reference was short but impactful. It ignited a wave of appreciation from viewers for the show’s subtle acknowledgment of real-world music legends.

However, the biggest moment came with the introduction of HI-BOYZ, a fictional idol group within the drama’s universe. Portrayed in a karaoke scene, viewers learn that the character Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) was once a member of this now-defunct idol group before pursuing his medical career. He emotionally performs the song When the Day Comes at a karaoke bar. Behind him on TV, a music video plays featuring none other than TXT’s Yeonjun and Soobin as his former groupmates. Donning coordinated outfits and dancing with infectious energy, the two idols effortlessly slipped into their roles.

Although only Yeonjun and Soobin appeared onscreen, the full track When the Day Comes was actually recorded by all five members of TXT. The song will officially be released as part of the Resident Playbook OST on May 11 at 6 p.m. KST. Fans are already praising the track for its nostalgic and fun vibes. Meanwhile, the cameo itself is being hailed as one of the show’s most delightful surprises yet.

Adding to the excitement, the episode wrapped up with a teaser for HI-BOYZ’s full performance video. Unlike the comedic tone one might expect from a fictional idol group, the teaser showcased high-quality visuals and stylized lighting. The creative choreography wouldn’t feel out of place in a real K-pop debut. The teaser alone sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many viewers expressing how “real” the group felt. The full performance video will be released on May 12 at 12 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook follows the lives and personal growth of medical residents at Yulje Medical Center’s Jongro branch. The series continues to charm its growing audience with emotional storytelling, grounded characters, and now, clever pop culture nods. With its latest episode blending fiction with real-world idol charm, the drama has delivered quality television. It has also deepened its connection to fans of K-dramas and K-pop alike.

