Thudarum Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal starrer STORMS PAST Rs 200 crore mark in just 17 days

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead, is doing well at the box office. The family entertainer, directed by Tharun Moorthy, is breaking all the previous box office records and setting new benchmarks. Continuing its glorious run, the movie bagged another massive milestone.

The Malayalam movie stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. It became the third Malayalam movie to achieve this feat, after L2 Empuraan and Manjummel Boys. Interestingly, it is Mohanlal's second Rs 200 crore club entry in just 50 days. Previously, his movie L2 Empuraan clocked into this coveted club in just 5 days. However, Thudarum took 17 days to achieve this incredible milestone.

It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go. If it continues to dominate the box office for a couple of weeks, it will cross the lifetime cume of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore) and end its theatrical run as the second-highest-grossing movie ever. For the unversed, the top spot belongs to L2 Empuraan, which wrapped its global theatrical run at a staggering total of Rs 265 crore gross.

Talking about the Kerala box office of Thudarum, the movie has already emerged as the NO.1 grosser, surpassing the lifetime earnings of L2 Empuraan (Rs 87 crore) and 2018 (Rs 89.50 crore). Currently, it stands at Rs 95 crore gross and is heading to emerge as the first ever movie to score over the Rs 100 crore mark at the Kerala box office.

