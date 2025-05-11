BLACKPINK leads May 2025 K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings; IVE, TWICE, aespa and more follow behind; full list

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled its girl group brand reputation rankings for May 2025. The rankings reveal the most influential female acts in the K-pop industry based on a month-long analysis of various data metrics. Using big data collected from April 11 to May 11, the institute evaluated consumer participation, media coverage, online interaction, and community engagement. It is to determine the overall influence and reputation of girl groups currently active in the Korean entertainment landscape.

Topping the chart is global powerhouse BLACKPINK, who maintained their position at No. 1 with a brand reputation index of 5,420,364. The group’s score marked only a marginal increase of 0.05 percent from the previous month. However, their sustained popularity and public impact continue to dominate the rankings.

A closer look at their keyword analysis reveals that individual members, especially Jennie and Rosé, were among the most mentioned. Terms like “concert,” “participate,” “pre-sale,” and “record” also appeared frequently. It suggests public interest in their upcoming group world tour. The sentiment surrounding BLACKPINK remained overwhelmingly positive, with a positivity rating of 91.98 percent.

Closely behind in second place is IVE, whose brand reputation index came in at 5,185,979. Despite not recording a significant change in score, IVE’s steady presence in the top tier signals the group's consistent appeal and growing influence among audiences. The group has maintained visibility through music releases, variety show appearances, and fashion collaborations. It all contributed to their strong performance this month.

In a surprising but impressive move, TWICE made a notable leap into third place. The veteran girl group recorded a substantial 41.47 percent increase in their brand reputation index compared to the previous month. Interestingly, they reached the same score as IVE at 5,185,979. This surge can likely be attributed to renewed fan activity, global promotions, and recent updates surrounding the members’ individual ventures.

Red Velvet followed closely in fourth place, climbing the rankings with one of the highest growth rates this month. Their brand index rose by 55.58 percent to 3,422,031, suggesting a major uptick in public engagement. The increase may be related to recent comeback activities, viral performances, or member-focused content, all of which help maintain their presence in the public eye.

Rounding out the top five is aespa, who scored 3,192,945 in brand reputation for May. Known for their distinctive concept and strong international following, aespa continues to perform well across various metrics. While they didn’t see a sharp rise in score, their consistent ranking shows the group's stable and active fanbase both domestically and abroad.

Among the other girl groups featured in this month’s top 30 are LE SSERAFIM, Apink, i-dle (formerly (G)I-DLE), OH MY GIRL, KiiiKiii, WJSN, izna, Hearts2Hearts, fromis_9, BABYMONSTER, ILLIT, FIFTY FIFTY, H1-KEY, ITZY, tripleS, Girl’s Day, cignature, ifeye, MAMAMOO, MEOVV, NMIXX, KISS OF LIFE, KATSEYE, UNIS and STAYC.

