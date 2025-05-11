Mother's Day 2025: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen's mom Soni Razdan's special post for daughters would resonate with every mommy dearest

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day today, May 11, 2025, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, took the opportunity to shower love on her daughters. The senior actress took to social media and penned an emotional note, thanking her girls for making her their mother.

Minutes ago, Soni Razdan, who is a doting mother to actress Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, took to her Instagram Stories and penned an appreciation post for her girls.

Advertisement

The Monsoon Wedding actress shared a selfie with her two lovely kids and expressed, “My mothers heart exists just for you two. Thank you for making me a mother, and thank you for being my daughters. Too much love.” (sic)

Soni Razdan showers love on Alia and Shaheen Bhatt:

This isn’t the first time Soni has heaped praise on Alia. On the diva’s birthday this year, the mommy dearest took to her IG and dropped an adorable image of Raha Kapoor’s mother.

In her lengthy note wishing her daughter on her special day, Razdan penned, “Dearest Alia, A little wish for you. You perhaps do not know, How you make all our lives glow. Hope you have a smashing year, And live it without any fears.”

She added, “May audacity be your friend, And your triumphs never end. May your troubles melt away, (And not come back another day). I know my poem’s not that great, But it’s heart’s in the right place. All that I’m trying to convey, Is I love you more than words can say, Happy Birthday birdie. Keep on flying.”

Advertisement

Soni Razdan’s birthday wish for Alia Bhatt:

On this special occasion, actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt Mother’s Day wish for her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt, and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress shared a picture of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and Riddhima from the former’s wedding.

The two can be seen posing together in traditional outfits. Sending her Mother’s Day wishes, the mother-in-law wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day, my loves.”

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia and Riddhima on Mother’s Day:

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Raha’s mom Alia Bhatt and Samaira’s mommy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni get sweetest Mother’s Day message from Neetu Kapoor; find out