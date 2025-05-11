Bollywood Newsmakers of the week: Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh’s MET Gala debut; celebs’ special wishes on Mother’s Day

It won't be wrong to say that the passing week was quite a significant one, with several major developments around Bollywood celebrities. From Bollywood celebrities gracing the carpet of the MET Gala to posting special wishes on Mother's Day 2025, here are the top headlines of the week to keep you all informed.

Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the week

1. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh make debut at MET Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh made their dazzling debut at the MET Gala 2025. While both the stars stirred the internet with their fashion choices, the War 2 actress delighted fans by flaunting her baby bump for the first time. In addition, Priyanka Chopra returned to the gala evening for the fifth time, joined by her husband Nick Jonas.

2. Bollywood celebrities post special wishes on Mother's Day 2025

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and more, took to their respective social media handles and posted heartwarming wishes on Mother's Day 2025.

3. Karan Johar praises Aryan Khan while reflecting on Ba***ds of Bollywood

While speaking at Raj Shamani's podcast, Karan Johar praised Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan ahead of his directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood. “20 ghante kaam karta hai. Ussey kaam se bada aur koi kaam nhi hai. Ussey jeetna hai. (He works 20 hours. There's nothing bigger for him than work. He likes to win)," he claimed.

4. Karan Johar reacts to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's controversy

During a conversation at the above-mentioned channel, Karan Johar slammed trolls for their remarks on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone after their Koffee With Karan appearance. "I've known them personally, and now they have a gorgeous daughter. I am like respect their love story, don't judge it, that's all," he said while emphasizing that the couple is 'beautifully in love with each other.'

5. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on keeping Dua away from paps

In an interview with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone opened up about desiring a similar kind of childhood for Dua that she had, 'free from any expectation.' She shared, "We weren't burdened with our parents' hopes and dreams."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

