Mother's Day 2025: Athiya Shetty's THIS side for Evaarah makes KL Rahul 'fall in love' with new mommy even more; UNSEEN PICS

The new parents of B-Town, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, are enjoying a new phase of parenthood to the core. While it is the first Mother's Day for the actress, her proud cricketer husband delighted fans with an adorable picture of their daughter, Evaarah, with a special message on the occasion.

Advertisement

On May 11, KL Rahul took to his Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture from his and Athiya Shetty's post-wedding bash. In the photo, we can see the actress delightfully posing with her mother, Mana Shetty, and her mother-in-law.

"A quiet thank you to the women who do it all. To the hearts behind every home— Happy Mother's Day," followed by a white heart, the cricketer wrote alongside.

It was followed by an aww-dorable picture of new-mom Athiya with their daughter Evaarah. She was seen holding her daughter in a close embrace, with the little one's back facing the camera, and even the Mubarakan actress' partial face was visible.

"Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace and patience has made me fall in love with u even more," he wrote. He added, "Happy 1st Mother's Day baby. Evaarah is so lucky to have you," followed by a red heart and kiss emoji.

Advertisement

Take a look

Just a few hours back, even Athiya had posted a special dedication for her mother with a quote expressing, "I would pick my mother to be my mother again in any and every life time. What a blessing." She captioned the post alongside as she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my universe," followed by a red-heart emoji.

It was followed by a collage of two unseen pictures from their post-wedding bash. Furthermore, Athiya shared a glimpse of a gift that she received on Mother's Day— a bouquet of sunflowers.

Athiya's proud father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty posted an endearing wish for his daughter. The picture, clicked in a candid moment, featured the actor carrying his daughter in his arms, and he wrote alongside, "Happy first Mother's Day @athiyashetty." The actress lovingly responded to the wish, stating, "But still your baby," followed by a laughter emoji.

Take a look

Advertisement

Athiya and KL Rahul welcomed their daughter earlier this year on March 24, 2025.

ALSO READ: Cuteness alert: Natasa Stankovic receives ‘sweetest’ surprise from son Agastya on Mother’s Day and it is bound to make you smile; WATCH