Mother’s Day 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani doubles the beauty of special post with unseen PICS from her and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani is soon going to embrace motherhood as she is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra. While the entire nation is celebrating the special day, the soon-to-be mom also posted special wishes for her mother and mother-in-law. Well, icing on the cake were the unseen pictures from her and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding that are too good to be missed.

On May 11, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and posted pictures on the occasion of Mother's Day. The first story, consisting of four pictures, captured different phases of the mother-daughter duo's lives.

The first picture shows the War 2 actress posing casually with her mother, while the second picture is from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The unseen photo shows Kiara beautifully dressed in her ethereal bridal attire while her mom lovingly adjusts her dupatta, and the duo sports a sweet smile in the candid moment.

The third image was a throwback photo of the actress’s mother. The post concluded with an oh-so-cute photo featuring baby Kiara in a purple frock and white cap while her mother held her. "Happy Mother’s Day to my whole (globe) emoji," the post was captioned.

Next was another happy picture from her wedding, where the actress was seen holding her husband Malhotra’s hand as they took pheras. The frame was rather cute as it also captured a wholesome moment between Ki and her mother-in-law.

Not just Kiara and her mother-in-law, Sid was also seen laughing, looking away from the camera. "Happy Mother’s Day, mil" followed by flying pink hearts, read the text alongside the post.

The couple got married on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy wedding ceremony that took place at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming action thriller is set to release on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will return to the rom-com genre with Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Maddock Films, it will be released on July 25, 2025.

