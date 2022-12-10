What is the Role of a Husband in a Marriage to Make it Successful?

Bonded by vows, the relationship between a husband and a wife is very pious and sacred. Their bond is inseparable, and true love always gives a couple a sense of security, respect, and affection. A husband and a wife share a very deep connection that needs to be worked upon daily to keep it strong. In a successful marriage, the role of a husband is equally important as a wife. Gone are the days when men used to be the sole wage earners of the family, and women would manage household chores. But, in modern times, there is no specific role for any gender, so the roles and responsibilities of a husband have changed a bit. If you are married or about to be engaged, it is best to know what is expected of you. Keep scrolling to know more! The Role of a Husband: 15 Responsibilities He Should Take Care of

1. Take a Lead

As said above, husbands were considered to be the leader of the family in the earlier days as they used to be the breadwinner. Now women are also standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men in every field. But that doesn't mean that a man should not lead from the front at his home. One of the most important roles of a husband is to take charge of his responsibilities and do his duties religiously. Whenever a situation arises, he should be able to make the right decision (with the consent of his wife) and support his family. Remember, being a leader does not mean you can be bossy, argumentative, or rude. Great leaders are those who take everyone's opinions, have humility, and respect all. Don't forget that when you take charge of your responsibilities. 2. Have Patience

A primary role of a husband is to be patient with his wife. Patience is the key to a healthy marriage, it is a virtue that will help you not only have a successful married life but achieve great heights in all spheres of your life. After marriage, there can be days when your wife may be feeling low or nagging you, or maybe you don't like something about her. If you want happiness but have your mind filled with negativity, it can harm your bond with your wife. Talk it out with her to know how she is feeling, and understand that she is an individual with her own set of unique characteristics, likes, and dislikes. Be considerate towards her feelings and avoid criticizing her in front of others. Be patient in your approach whenever and wherever possible. 3. Know Her Needs And Fulfill Them

No matter what culture you follow, one of the important wedding vows is to fulfill each other's needs and wishes.Yes, the modern woman is independent and able to fulfill her needs and wishes, but as a husband, it is important that you know her dreams and wishes, and help her fulfill them. For example, if she wants to build a career in architecture, and wishes to get enrolled in a course for better work opportunities, support her, and help her make her dreams come true. 4. Give Her a Sense of Independence

Yes, husband and wife are two bodies, one soul, but having a sense of independence is good for everybody's mental health. Some 'me-time' is always required to rejuvenate oneself and boost happiness. So, don't nag if she wants to go out with her friends, on a solo trip, or wants to be alone reading a book at home. One of the most important roles of a husband is to understand the wife and encourage her to be both emotionally and financially independent. 5. Be with Her Through Thick And Thin

Another crucial role of a husband is to always support his wife. Remember promising each other to be there in sickness and in health? The vow means that the husband and wife should be available for each other, in both good and bad times. It is often seen that after a few years of marriage, husbands start taking their wives for granted — the little things they used to do at the beginning of the relationship to keep it alive, they stop doing it. If you too are doing something like this, avoid doing so and your relationship can blossom like never before. Whenever your wife needs you, be there for her. Also, appreciate the efforts that she makes for you. 6. Maintain a Work-life Balance

Work-life at times can become very hectic, but try not to bring your office problems home, or vent work-related anger at your wife. You can always talk about problems you are facing at work with your wife so that she understands what you are going through. Apart from that, once you have a kid, giving time to your marriage may sound like a tedious task. Couples are bombarded with so many roles and responsibilities when they become parents, that it is natural to focus more on the kid than your relationship with your wife. But, as time passes by, these feelings might result in loneliness, and lovelessness. You must maintain the right balance between being a good husband and a father. Little things always make the difference, it's necessary for you to have to go out to make your wife feel special — plan a candlelight dinner at home, watch your favorite movie together and cuddle, and make her a meal. There are various ways to rekindle the romance in your marriage after having a kid and giving time to both the baby and the wife. 7. Lend Her a Helping Hand

It is important to help your wife wherever and whenever necessary because it creates a sense of belonging, and also strengthens your bond with your wife. One of the duties of a husband is to help his wife with anything she needs. If she is late from work, tired, or sick, the husband should take the load off her. A couple should divide their chores to ease out everything, and help each other out. Once your child is born, understand the child is your responsibility too, share a load of parenting, and then you'll not only be a great husband, but also the best father. 8. Communicate with Her

An important role of a husband is to talk with the wife regularly, because effective communication leads to more trust, builds a deep understanding, and helps a relationship to prosper. Many times, it is seen that a couple stops talking to each other, as they are highly busy with their lives, and have a mundane routine every day. But, that doesn't mean you should stop communicating with your wife. If you won't talk with each other, how will you know how the other person is feeling? You can talk about how your day was at work, what you had for lunch, etc., or about any random thing. The motive is to engage in communication and strengthen your bond with your wife. Create an amicable environment where you can talk about each other's needs, duties and responsibilities openly with each other. Doing this will help you establish a relationship on a scale that you have never imagined. 9. Be Romantic

Daily monotonous life can rob you of romance and happiness in a marriage. One of the major duties of a husband to his wife is to make her feel special from time to time. There are various romantic gestures you can try to make her feel loved and cherished — write down something for her, cook her a meal, take her out for a movie night, go on a trip with her, give her a massage — the list is endless. These romantic gestures will pull you two closer together, and make you both fall in love with each other all over again. 10. Treat Her with Respect

Another major role of a husband in married life is to respect his wife. You must understand that your wife is an individual with her own set of likes and dislikes. Even if you both have a difference of opinion, talk it out with dignity. It is okay if you want to go out, and she wants to stay back at home, respect her choice, and try to understand her point of view. Moreover, your relationship with your wife is a private affair, so do not share your problems with others. It is the duty of a husband to treat his wife with dignity, both in private and public. Fights are part and parcel of life, but one should refrain from using harsh words and/or disrespecting each other during an argument. Your wife's dignity is a responsibility of yours too, give her respect and make your bond more lovable with each passing day. 11. Shower Her with Love

This goes without saying — without love, there is no relationship! Love, trust, and loyalty lay the foundation of marriage. Loving your wife unconditionally is one of the primary responsibilities of a husband. As people say, love cannot be defined in words, yet, there are things you can do to make her feel loved — value her, respect her, make her laugh, praise her, help her with household chores, leave her a love note, there are infinite things you can do with your daily actions to make her feel loved and pampered. 12. Appreciate Her Efforts

A relationship starts going downhill when the couple stops appreciating each other's efforts and starts ignoring everything their partner does for them. 'Thank You' is a polite word that's taught to everybody because not only does it make someone feel good, but saying it also builds trust with one another. Don't wait for a major thing to happen to praise her, appreciate her for the little things she does. Is she great at baking a pie? Did she get appreciated at work? Praise her for anything and everything, and that will not only make her happy but also increase her love for you. 13. Value Her

An important role of a husband in a marriage is to value her wife and be sincere in the relationship. Lies, manipulation, disloyalty, and disrespect can wreak havoc in your relationship. A good husband is always gentle with his wife, and never thinks of hurting her in any way. The way you behave with your wife speaks volumes about how much she means to you. Appreciate her presence in your life, and value everything she does for you for a blissful married life. 14. Take Note of Her Opinions

Yes, marriage is a joint venture, but as a good husband, whenever you make any decision, you must take her opinion as well. She has an equal say in matters that concern you, your marriage, and your kids. Even if you disagree with her thoughts, be a little considerate, and tell her why you think her way of thinking might not yield good results. But, make sure to give her opinions consideration, this shows that you value her and respect her. 15. Be There for Her Family

The role of a husband in married life is not just to take care of his wife, but also to be there for her family. Your wife's family is equally important as yours, make sure to be with them whenever they need you. Call them regularly, send them a gift on birthdays/anniversaries, and meet them to keep your wife and her parents happy. Conclusion The role of a husband in nourishing a healthy relationship is pivotal. Actions speak louder than words — make sure to show your emotions and love towards your wife by respecting her and pampering her. Having said that, you should not overdo anything and become overwhelmed with the idea of being the ideal husband and a doting father. If you have any concerns, boundaries, or needs, that would help you raise a happy family, communicate it openly with your partner. True love can pass any hurdle, put in your best efforts, and they will for sure reflect in the relationship.

