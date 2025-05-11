TXT’s Soobin surprises with The First Frost OST cover during Macau stop of ACT: PROMISE - EP. 2; fans dub it their ‘Roman Empire’

On the evening of May 9, 2025, the Cotai Arena in Macau was brimming with excitement. Fans were gathered for the latest stop of TXT’s globe-spanning world tour, ACT: PROMISE - EP. 2. The concert delivered everything fans had hoped for: choreographed precision, explosive performances, and strong vocal displays. However, it was a heartfelt surprise in the middle of the show that ultimately became the night’s most talked-about moment.

TXT’s leader, Soobin, stepped onto the stage alone during the midsection of the concert, taking fans by surprise with an unannounced solo stage. Without much introduction, he began singing 像晴天像雨天 (Like a Sunny Day, Like a Rainy Day). It’s a tender Mandarin ballad originally performed by singer-songwriter Silence Wang. The song, beloved in its own right, holds special cultural significance as the official soundtrack to the hit 2025 Chinese drama The First Frost. The series is a prequel to the popular 2023 series Hidden Love.

The First Frost is adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel. It explores the emotional and romantic journey of Sang Yan and Yifan, portrayed by actors Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan. With its delicate portrayal of first love, heartbreak, and growth, the drama became a cultural touchstone in Chinese entertainment earlier this year. Soobin’s unexpected decision to cover its OST, sung entirely in Mandarin, resonated deeply with fans familiar with the series. The cover drew immediate emotional reactions from the crowd.

As his voice filled the arena, a hush fell over the audience. The grandeur of a world tour faded momentarily into the background, replaced by an atmosphere of intimacy and reflection. His clear Mandarin pronunciation and expressive delivery drew praise from native speakers and C-drama fans alike. Many were surprised and moved by the K-pop idol’s choice of song.

The performance quickly became a viral sensation online. Fan-recorded clips of Soobin’s solo flooded platforms within minutes of the performance. The unexpected cultural crossover prompted widespread discussion, particularly among C-pop and K-pop fans.

Reactions from fans were overwhelmingly positive. As calls grew louder for an official digital release or studio version of the cover, fans eagerly awaited a response. Neither TXT’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC nor the original song’s rights holders have commented. Still, many remain hopeful.

As TXT continues their ACT: PROMISE—EP. 2 tour across Asia and beyond, fans are now eagerly anticipating what surprises may lie ahead. But for those in Macau, Soobin’s tender tribute to The First Frost remains a lasting memory, one that transformed a high-energy concert into a deeply personal experience for thousands of fans that night.

