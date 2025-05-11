Do you know THIS When Life Gives You Tangerines actress took on seven part-time jobs post filming? Find out here

Actress Chae Seo An gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Park Young Ran in the popular drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. She has recently opened up about her journey. She spoke about the personal and professional changes she faced after the series' filming ended.

In an interview released by Harper’s Bazaar Korea on April 19, the young star revealed a lesser-known side of her journey. It included stepping away from acting for a time, confronting uncertainty, and taking on everyday jobs that grounded her during a time of transition.

According to Chae, IU and Park Bo Gum’s drama wrapped filming in 2023. Immediately after, she took on a new challenge by starring in a low-budget independent film titled The Fugitive. Despite the opportunity, she soon found herself at a crossroads, unsure of what the future held.

It was during this reflective period that she made the difficult decision to part ways with her previous management agency. With no projects lined up and the pressure to find stability mounting, Chae took an unconventional route for a rising actress: she began working various part-time jobs to support herself.

With the encouragement of a friend, Chae threw herself into hands-on labor. She worked shifts at rice cake and cookie factories, assisted in assembling electronic parts, and even handled quality control for CCTV equipment. Some of her jobs included assembling door locks and card terminals. She most recently stepped away from a role in a CCTV production line just a month ago.

While these behind-the-scenes moments were taking place, fans were still raving about her performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Chae played a warm-hearted and quietly resilient woman married to Park Sung Gil, portrayed by Choi Dae Hoon. Although her screen time was limited compared to lead actors, her character’s personality left a lasting impression.

As quoted by Kbizoom, “I was in a really uncertain place when I got the audition call,” Chae confessed. “When I heard I was cast, it felt like a dream.” Fans affectionately dubbed her ‘Hak Ssi’s wife’ and praised the layered vulnerability she brought to the role. “I didn’t expect so much love,” Chae said, smiling. “My family was overjoyed. It still doesn’t feel real, but my heart is full.”

Born in 1996, Chae Seo An began her acting journey in 2021 and has since been slowly building a solid filmography. She has appeared in a mix of mainstream and indie projects, including The Witch: Part 2, Moonshine, Pale Moon, Hellbound, and Hierarchy. While her name may not yet be a household one, her performances continue to earn her growing attention and praise.

