‘Rosé Number One Girl’: BLACKPINK member’s F1 track Messy becomes highest-debuting OST by female K-pop soloist on iTunes

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has once again made her mark as a solo artist, reaching new heights with her latest release Messy. The track is featured on the official soundtrack of the upcoming Formula 1 movie. Released globally on May 9, 2025, the track immediately stormed the U.S. iTunes chart, debuting at No. 54. This makes it the highest-charting original soundtrack by a female K-pop soloist in iTunes history.

The moment the song dropped, Rosé’s name dominated social media platforms worldwide. Fans praised both the song’s emotional depth and her evolving musical identity. The track’s powerful debut is even more impressive considering the lack of a major promotion campaign. With no teasers, press appearances, or traditional rollout, Messy rose through the ranks solely on the strength of Rosé’s performance and the support of her global fanbase.

Moreover, Rosé achieved the highest debut by a female K-pop soloist on the Worldwide iTunes Chart with Messy, which entered impressively at No. 2. Sharing the same rank was Priceless, another standout release featuring Lisa. Lisa continued her strong year with Born Again, a collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE, debuting at No. 3. Meanwhile, Jennie followed closely with Love Hangover, her collaboration with Dominic Fike, landing at No. 4.

What makes this accomplishment even more notable is the benchmark it surpassed. Messy now holds a stronger debut than One of the Girls, a collaboration between The Weeknd and Rosé’s BLACKPINK bandmate Jennie. That track was featured in HBO’s 2023 series The Idol and had reached No. 140 on the same chart.

While both projects represent major moments in K-pop’s global crossover into Western media, fans have been quick to emphasize Rosé’s solo achievement. They are calling it ‘pure fan support’ without the boost of star-studded collaborations or heavy branding.

Written by Rosé herself, Messy showcases a more vulnerable and introspective side of the artist. Sonically, it leans toward soft pop-rock, interlaced with orchestral undertones, giving it a melancholic yet cinematic feel. Lyrically, the song captures the quiet chaos of navigating emotional uncertainty, a theme that resonates deeply with listeners across cultural lines.

Alongside the song, a music video was released via YouTube that took an unexpected artistic direction. Instead of relying on fast-paced visuals that typically match the high-speed adrenaline of Formula 1, the video takes a different approach. It features Rosé walking through the streets of Las Vegas at night, draped in shimmering outfits.

F1: The Album, scheduled to fully drop alongside the film’s June 27 premiere, brings together a star-studded lineup of global music icons. Atlantic Records revealed that Rosé is the only K-pop artist featured on the soundtrack. Her inclusion not only reflects her growing stature in international music but also solidifies K-pop’s influence in major entertainment franchises.

Fans and netizens have flooded social platforms with messages of pride, celebrating Rosé for breaking boundaries and continuing to develop her musical voice. Phrases like “queen of K-pop,” “Rosé number one girl,” and “Rosé supremacy” have been trending online. Countless messages are also pouring in, with fans begging for a live version or acoustic rendition of Messy.

As anticipation grows for the release of the full soundtrack and the film, Rosé’s Messy has already carved out a unique space in pop culture. More than just an OST, it’s a personal and artistic statement; one that marks a bold new chapter in Rosé’s solo journey. It solidifies her place as not just a member of BLACKPINK, but a global artist in her own right.

