Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs 11.50 crore net on second Saturday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The latest Bollywood thriller, Raid 2, features Ajay Devgn as the main lead of the film, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film has received a positive response from the audience ever since its release. On Day 11 of its release, Raid 2 has collected Rs 11.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Raid 2, which marks the comeback of Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik seven years after the release of Raid, has seen a good enough run in theaters till now. It recently entered the Rs 100 crore India net club, and as the 11-day total, the film has collected Rs 119 crore net at the Indian box office.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 94.75 crore Day 8 Rs 4.75 crore Day 9 Rs 8 crore Day 10 Rs 11.50 crore Total Rs 119 crore

On the second Sunday, Raid 2 grew with over 30 percent of margin compared to its second Saturday net of Rs 8 crore. With its current run, the Ajay Devgn starrer thriller drama can easily eye bigger numbers as no other film is acting as a hurdle in its path until May 17, when Mission: Impossible 8 releases in India.

Currently, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is also running in theaters. The period courtroom drama is presently eyeing the end of its run, currently having its fourth week in cinemas. Additionally, the film is also performing with much lower levels and hence cannot be considered a very big competition.

As this thriller drama sequel has already crossed the lifetime net of its prequel Raid, it is on a path to definite success as it is expected to hold well enough in its daily trends during the coming weekdays. After Raid 2, Ajay Devgn would be seen in Son of Sardaar 2, another sequel film, but more of an action comedy entertainer, unlike the thriller Raid 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

