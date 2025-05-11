Mother’s Day 2025: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Deol and more show what selfless love looks like with their thoughtful posts

The special day of Mother's Day is here! On the special occasion, Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Karan Johar, among others, posted special wishes to mark the special occasion.

On May 11, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a message on Mother's Day that read, "Don't underestimate a mother. She's survived pain that would make others crumble. She's endured sleep deprivation that breaks the mind. She's held her baby while holding herself together. No applause. No break. Just relentless love. That's strength."

She didn't write anything alongside the post but weighed in on the thought, adding a red heart and a rainbow emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor posted an endearing picture with her mother, Maheep Kapoor, from their spiritual visit to the Golden Temple. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared throwback pictures featuring his parents, childhood pictures, and from the last rites of his mother.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also posted a love-filled dedication for his mother.

Ananya Panday posted the coolest Mother's Day, while Swara Bhasker's post is enough to melt hearts.

Sonam Kapoor posted an image of an Indian map with symbols of different religions. She followed it with a series of pictures featuring her mother, Sunita Kapoor, and her mother-in-law. She posted a special message associated with Mother India and quoted a heartwarming poem by legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

"On this Mother's Day, I celebrate not just my Ma, but every mother who teaches us to embrace, include, and love. This is the India I believe in. This is the love I was raised with," a part of her caption read.

Sunny Deol posted a video that comprised endearing images with his mother. "To the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return—your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother's Day, Mom," he wrote alongside.

Rajkummar Rao posted a thoughtful post with a series of images, comprising the first picture of his mother, followed by an image of his mother-in-law. The subsequent photos were those of Goddess Durga and the Indian flag. He wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Everyone. Maa is the closest you can ever be to God. Thank you for every hug, lesson, happiness, and Smile."

In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities also posted special wishes. Take a quick look.

