21 Most Wonderful Mother-in-Law Quotes to Bring a Smile to Her Face

Ah, the mother-in-law — a relationship that can be both challenging and rewarding. For many of you, she is an important part of your family. Every family has its unique dynamics and quirks. While some of you may feel lucky to have a warm and loving mum-in-law, others may find themselves dealing with a rocky road relationship. Moreover, while some of you find her behavior bossy or annoying, others may find her accommodating and loving — a best friend who has valuable advice and experience to share. In either case, here are some of our favorite mother-in-law quotes that you can share to express your dynamic relationship. These famous quotes will surely provide a sense of lightheartedness between you two.

From heartfelt excerpts to funny one-liners, these mother in law quotes will help you find the perfect words to let the woman who raised your partner know how much she means to you. Scroll on!

21 Interesting Mother-in-Law Quotes That Capture the Essence of Her Presence

Take your pick from these funny to heartwarming mom-in-law quotes to either show your appreciation for your partner's mother or tease her as your partner-in-crime!

Positive Mother-in-Law Quotes

1. “The mother-in-law is the center of a family.” – Les Dawson

2. “A mother-in-law’s praise says more in a woman’s favor than anything else in the world.” – Caroline Pafford Miller

3. “A mother gives you life; a mother-in-law gives you her life.” – Amit Kalantri

4. "Behind every successful person, stands a very successful mother-in-law." – Lou Holtz

Sweet Quotes for Mother-in-Law

5. “Maybe I should mouth off to the elemental I kinda hoped was my future mother-in-law.” — Kiersten White

6. "I've got her spirit / She's always got my back / When I look at her / I think, I want to be just like that." — Lauren Alaina



Appreciative And Thankful Mother-in-Law Quotes

7. “I went from resenting my mother-in-law to accepting her, finally to appreciating her. What appeared to be her diffidence when I was first married, I now value as serenity.” — Ayelet Waldman

8. “You have given me a gracious man with whom I share my life. You are his lovely mother, and I his lucky wife.” — Judy Nilson

9. “I used to think mothers-in-law are difficult the world over, but on that day I came to understand that they're simply unknowable.” ― Lisa See

Funny Mother-in-Law Quotes

10. “Be kind to your mother-in-law, but pay for her board at some good hotel.” – Josh Billings

11. “I have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. We’re both Leos we understand each other.” — Tori Amos

12. “The mother-in-law came round last week. It was absolutely pouring down. So I opened the door, and I saw her there, and I said, ‘Mother, don’t just stand there in the rain. Go home.” ― Les Dawson

13. “My mother-in-law belongs in Hell, but the devil is afraid she’ll end up taking over.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

14. “I told my mother-in-law, my house is your house. So she sold it.” ― Henny Youngman

15. “On Valentine’s Day, I wired flowers for my mother-in-law, but she found the fuse.” — Milton Berle

16. “Conscience is a mother-in-law whose visit never ends.” — Henry Louis Mencken

17. “Mother-in-law is better than a single and childless political persona, though.” — Vladimir Zhirinovsky

Best Mother-in-Law Quotes

18."Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law." ― Danielle Carson

19. "When you have a wonderful mother-in-law who takes sides with you in squabbles with her own daughter – that’s something." ― Lou Gehrig

20. "The only thing more intimidating than a huge international film star is your mother-in-law." — Benjamin Walker

21. "There is nothing better than a rich wife and a generous mother-in-law." — Russian Proverb

22. "A daughter-in-law cannot be perfect by herself. A beautiful mother-in-law helps her be one." — Anonymous

Conclusion

The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo is both interesting and complex. From well-meaning advice that misses the mark to unintentional and provocative compliments, the woman who raised your partner may find various ways to challenge you without meaning to. She may not always agree with you and vice versa but she will often give you priceless guidance. There are also surely quite a few funny moments (even if they seem so in retrospect) that you share whenever you two are together. Not to mention how there is always an unstated beauty in the way she shows her love and care, because she is a mother, after all. So, it is only fitting you express your emotions, appreciation, and gratitude for her presence using these sweet mother-in-law quotes. Whether you want a saying to write on a card or an extract to share on social media, these quotes about your mother-in-law will surely make her grin and give you a big hug!

