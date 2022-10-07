Here’s how to smooth things over after making a bad first impression on your mother-in-law

Your marital home will be a new house with fresh standards, rituals, and traditions. It can be challenging to navigate family dynamics on your own. If you don't show your mother-in-law love, it's not like your spouse will hate you or hold it against you. But on some level, they would hope that their two great loves could get along. He may also believe that pleasing his mother is crucial. So, you can improve your relationship with your husband by working to establish a better one with your mother-in-law. But, if you don’t get along with your mother-in-law, these strategies listed below can help you win her favour.

1. Play a game or watch a movie together

Plays or movies can come in handy if you truly struggle to strike up a conversation with your mother-in-law. You spend the majority of the time sitting in quiet while watching something, so it's a method to spend time in the same place and engage in something together while limiting speech. You'll then have a simple topic to discuss: the show's plot!

2. Arm yourself with confidence

Apart from all of her "intimidation," mother-in-laws will occasionally try to test your sense of security or your level of confidence. She will have greater faith in you if you can maintain your integrity and be proud of who you are.

3. Chalk out time for pampering her at the spa

A spa day is another option for connecting if your mother-in-law enjoys a little pampering and doesn't require a lot of emotional disclosure. Plan to have a massage or a manicure (or both) for a birthday or Mother's Day. You could notice that the discussion flows when everyone is more at ease.