Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie poster

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Hindi

Drama
Romance

28 Jul 2023 | U/A | 168 Mins

preditometer

Verdict India:

Super Hit

Verdict Worldwide:

Super Hit

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

Opening Day 10.50 cr.
India Gross Collection 160.50 cr.
Overseas Gross Collection 125.00 cr.
Worldwide Gross Collection 285.50 cr.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani India Box Office Collection

Schedule Amount (nett.)
Opening Day 10.50 cr.
End of Opening Weekend 44.50 cr.
Week 1 70.00 cr.
Week 2 47.00 cr.
Week 3 16.90 cr.
Lifetime Collection 133.70 cr.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day Wise Box Office Collection

day Amount (nett.) Performance
Day 1 10.50 cr. -
Day 2 15.50 cr. 48 %  Red Box
Day 3 18.50 cr. 19 %  Red Box
Day 4 6.50 cr. 65 %  Red Box
Day 5 6.75 cr. 4 %  Red Box
Day 6 6.50 cr. 4 %  Red Box
Day 7 5.75 cr. 12 %  Red Box
Day 8 6.50 cr. 13 %  Red Box
Day 9 11.25 cr. 73 %  Red Box
Day 10 13.50 cr. 20 %  Red Box
Day 11 4.25 cr. 69 %  Red Box
Day 12 4.25 cr. 0 %  Red Box
Day 13 3.80 cr. 11 %  Red Box
Day 14 3.25 cr. 14 %  Red Box
Day 15 2.00 cr. 38 %  Red Box
Day 16 3.30 cr. 65 %  Red Box
Day 17 3.75 cr. 14 %  Red Box
Day 18 2.50 cr. 33 %  Red Box
Day 19 3.75 cr. 50 %  Red Box
Day 20 1.60 cr. 57 %  Red Box

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Week Wise Box Office Collection

day Amount Performance
Week 1 70.00 cr. -
Week 2 47.00 cr. 33 %  Red Box
Week 3 16.90 cr. 64 %  Red Box

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Weekend Box Office Collection

day Amount Performance
Weekend 1 44.50 cr. -
Weekend 2 31.25 cr. 30 %  Red Box
Weekend 3 9.05 cr. 71 %  Red Box

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Overseas Box Office Collection

Day Amount
Opening Day 9.90 cr.
Opening Weekend 34.50 cr.
Week 1 62.00 cr.
Top Overseas Gross 125.00 cr.
The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Summary: Karan Johar film grosses over Rs 290 crores worldwide

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has done well in India but has done exceptionally internationally. The global cume stands at Rs 290 crores.

Published on Aug 18, 2023   |  06:12 AM IST
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes Karan Johar's first Rs 300 crore worldwide grosser (Credit: Dharma Productions)

  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has grossed over Rs 290 crores worldwide
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's highest grossing film unadjusted for inflation.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. The Ranveer-Alia film after 21 days has collected over Rs 135 crores nett in India and over Rs 290 crores worldwide. In the next few days, it shall officially enter the Rs 300 crore gross worldwide club. While the Karan Johar directorial has done well in India, it has done excellent numbers internationally with contributions of over 15 million dollars so far.

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Emerges A Very Profitable Proposition For Karan Johar And Dharma Productions

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done pretty solid business overall but the corporate booking practices over the first week were uncalled for, for a production house as reputed as Dharma Movies. The makers will be getting a handsome global share of well over Rs 100 crore rupees and when this figure is clubbed with the non-theatrical revenues that the film will fetch, it turns out to be a very profitable venture for the makers despite the fact that it is among the costliest films to have released this year.

 

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collection
1 Rs 10.50 cr
2 Rs 15.50 cr
3 Rs 18.50 cr
4 Rs 6.50 cr
5 Rs 6.75 cr
6 Rs 6.50 cr
7 Rs 5.75 cr
8 Rs 6.50 cr
9 Rs 11.25 cr
10 Rs 13.50 cr
11 Rs 4.25 cr
12 Rs 4.25 cr
13 Rs 3.80 cr
14 Rs 3.25 cr
15 Rs 2 cr
16 Rs 3.30 cr
17 Rs 3.75 cr
18 Rs 2.50 cr
19 Rs 3.75 cr
20 Rs 1.60 cr
21 Rs 1.30 cr
Total  Rs 135 cr

 

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt reprises the role of a smart Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for 3 months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families? You need to watch the film to find out.

 

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

