Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

Super Hit
Super Hit
|Opening Day
|10.50 cr.
|India Gross Collection
|160.50 cr.
|Overseas Gross Collection
|125.00 cr.
|Worldwide Gross Collection
|285.50 cr.
|Schedule
|Amount (nett.)
|Opening Day
|10.50 cr.
|End of Opening Weekend
|44.50 cr.
|Week 1
|70.00 cr.
|Week 2
|47.00 cr.
|Week 3
|16.90 cr.
|Lifetime Collection
|133.70 cr.
|day
|Amount (nett.)
|Performance
|Day 1
|10.50 cr.
|-
|Day 2
|15.50 cr.
|48 %
|Day 3
|18.50 cr.
|19 %
|Day 4
|6.50 cr.
|65 %
|Day 5
|6.75 cr.
|4 %
|Day 6
|6.50 cr.
|4 %
|Day 7
|5.75 cr.
|12 %
|Day 8
|6.50 cr.
|13 %
|Day 9
|11.25 cr.
|73 %
|Day 10
|13.50 cr.
|20 %
|Day 11
|4.25 cr.
|69 %
|Day 12
|4.25 cr.
|0 %
|Day 13
|3.80 cr.
|11 %
|Day 14
|3.25 cr.
|14 %
|Day 15
|2.00 cr.
|38 %
|Day 16
|3.30 cr.
|65 %
|Day 17
|3.75 cr.
|14 %
|Day 18
|2.50 cr.
|33 %
|Day 19
|3.75 cr.
|50 %
|Day 20
|1.60 cr.
|57 %
|day
|Amount
|Performance
|Week 1
|70.00 cr.
|-
|Week 2
|47.00 cr.
|33 %
|Week 3
|16.90 cr.
|64 %
|day
|Amount
|Performance
|Weekend 1
|44.50 cr.
|-
|Weekend 2
|31.25 cr.
|30 %
|Weekend 3
|9.05 cr.
|71 %
|Day
|Amount
|Opening Day
|9.90 cr.
|Opening Weekend
|34.50 cr.
|Week 1
|62.00 cr.
|Top Overseas Gross
|125.00 cr.
The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes Karan Johar's first Rs 300 crore worldwide grosser (Credit: Dharma Productions)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. The Ranveer-Alia film after 21 days has collected over Rs 135 crores nett in India and over Rs 290 crores worldwide. In the next few days, it shall officially enter the Rs 300 crore gross worldwide club. While the Karan Johar directorial has done well in India, it has done excellent numbers internationally with contributions of over 15 million dollars so far.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done pretty solid business overall but the corporate booking practices over the first week were uncalled for, for a production house as reputed as Dharma Movies. The makers will be getting a handsome global share of well over Rs 100 crore rupees and when this figure is clubbed with the non-theatrical revenues that the film will fetch, it turns out to be a very profitable venture for the makers despite the fact that it is among the costliest films to have released this year.
Ranveer Singh essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt reprises the role of a smart Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for 3 months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families? You need to watch the film to find out.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.
