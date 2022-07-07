Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. The Ranveer-Alia film after 21 days has collected over Rs 135 crores nett in India and over Rs 290 crores worldwide. In the next few days, it shall officially enter the Rs 300 crore gross worldwide club. While the Karan Johar directorial has done well in India, it has done excellent numbers internationally with contributions of over 15 million dollars so far.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Emerges A Very Profitable Proposition For Karan Johar And Dharma Productions

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done pretty solid business overall but the corporate booking practices over the first week were uncalled for, for a production house as reputed as Dharma Movies. The makers will be getting a handsome global share of well over Rs 100 crore rupees and when this figure is clubbed with the non-theatrical revenues that the film will fetch, it turns out to be a very profitable venture for the makers despite the fact that it is among the costliest films to have released this year.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 10.50 cr 2 Rs 15.50 cr 3 Rs 18.50 cr 4 Rs 6.50 cr 5 Rs 6.75 cr 6 Rs 6.50 cr 7 Rs 5.75 cr 8 Rs 6.50 cr 9 Rs 11.25 cr 10 Rs 13.50 cr 11 Rs 4.25 cr 12 Rs 4.25 cr 13 Rs 3.80 cr 14 Rs 3.25 cr 15 Rs 2 cr 16 Rs 3.30 cr 17 Rs 3.75 cr 18 Rs 2.50 cr 19 Rs 3.75 cr 20 Rs 1.60 cr 21 Rs 1.30 cr Total Rs 135 cr

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt reprises the role of a smart Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for 3 months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families? You need to watch the film to find out.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.