Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's deliver an epic cinematic spectacle

Ever since its announcement, Prashanth Neel’s latest film with Prabhas, Salaar created hype like never before. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and many more in prominent roles, all of which added on to the fans’ anticipation. But does the film live up to all the hype that it received? Let’s find out!

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Plot

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire talks about the relationship between Prabhas’ character Devaratha and Prithviraj’s character Varadharaja Mannar. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire focuses on establishing the fictional world as well as the depth of the relationship that the two main characters have. The film revolves around a power struggle to rule the kingdom. The film is nothing short of an epic, with friendship, trust, betrayal, mindgames, politics, and many more playing a massive role between several clans that reside in the fictional city.

Additionally, Shruti Haasan’s character Aadhya plays a significant role, acting as the link between Khansaar and the audience. The film leaves several questions unanswered, with the promise that they will be answered in the second part.

What works in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel had mentioned earlier that Salaar is a retelling of his debut film Ugramm. It becomes evident from the very first sequence that the re-telling is far better than what the filmmaker had made almost a decade back. The film is definitely a cinephile’s paradise, with the visuals acting as an early Christmas present.

The world building in Salaar is absolutely fantastic, with the lifestyle, rules and regulations, politics, religion, rituals, beliefs, and many more being successfully conveyed to the audience. Prashanth Neel has done a fantastic job with the narrative structure, as the film progresses seamlessly. The film’s dialogues were also close to perfect with each dialogue being calculated, rhythmic, and adding value to the film’s narrative.

Additionally, Bhuvan Gowda’s camera work deserves a special mention. The cinematography in the film adds a whole different layer to it, with the lighting, and color palettes being used as a medium to communicate with the audience.

The action direction by Anbariv was a visual treat that would force any cinephile to the edge of their seats. Both the cinematography as well as the action direction was perfectly complemented by Ujwal Kulkarni’s editing. The quick cuts had the added benefit of making the action sequences seem more realistic.

Lastly, the visual effects and set design of the film was practically what brought the world of Khansaar to life. The visual effects in particular were realistic, and fitting to the world that Prashanth Neel had created.

What does not work in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

The biggest drawback of the film is its runtime. The film is an astounding 2 hours and 52 minutes long, with several slow-motion sequences used to amplify the impact the scenes have on the audience. However, this backfires to a certain extent as several scenes in the film feel dragged out. The sequences sometimes make it seem as if the emotional connect of the scene was being forced upon the audience, while the filmmaker had done a brilliant job already.

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, the film is a retelling of Prashanth Neel’s debut film Ugramm. The initial 15 minutes of the film follow the exact same narrative as the 2014 film, with little to no difference whatsoever. Although it does not harm the film overall, it does act as an irk for someone who has already watched Ugramm. In fact, there are several scenes throughout the film, where Salaar feels like an amalgamation of Ugramm and KGF. The uncanny similarity might even make one wonder if Prashanth Neel is sticking to a given formula for success.

Ravi Basrur’s music definitely does its job, complementing a scene perfectly, bringing an emotional value to it. However, unlike what was seen in the KGF Franchise, the music does not elevate the scenes, while it seemed like the film offered the potential of doing so. It does its job, nothing more, nothing less.

Everything said, it is important to mention that none of these act as a hindrance to the visual experience of Salaar.

The performances in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel had mentioned in an interview that a star is a star, and irrespective of how many of their films fail at the box office, one success is enough to bring them back. Salaar is that film for Prabhas.

The Baahubali actor probably gave his best performance since the SS Rajamouli film. Prabhas’ character of Devarata, aka Deva, is one with plenty of emotional depth. The character has a heavy backstory, which Prabhas has conveyed perfectly. All actions, all motion is calculated, and carried out to perfection by the actor. Additionally, the action sequences also deserve a special mention, with the actor successfully giving the audience goosebumps. It would not be an overstatement to mention that Salaar is a Prabhas film, and the actor definitely steals the show.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s portrayal of Varadharaja Mannar also stood out throughout the film. From what is understood, Varadharaja Mannar is a complicated character who calculates his every move. There is an underlying implication to all his actions, and the character carries that level of maturity in him. Prithviraj brought the character to life, and honestly, once you watch the film, it is quite difficult to imagine anyone else in that role. The chemistry that Prabhas and Prithviraj shared needs to be mentioned separately as well.

Jagapathi Babu’s portrayal of Raja Mannar, as well as Sriya Reddy’s portrayal of Radha Rama Mannar stood out as well. Both actors perfectly essayed the roles they were given, and had an aura of royalty surrounding them, which seems to be an inherent characteristic of their characters.

Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju, Bobby Simha and all other supporting actors have done a fantastic job in terms of acting.

Final Verdict

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire can only be described with one word - EPIC. The film has everything that is necessary for a good drama, and on a much broader perspective can be compared to the Mahabharata. Prashanth Neel brings a new world to life, leaving fans wanting for more even at the end of three hours.

Prashanth Neel’s Telugu debut is nothing short of a masterpiece, a visual spectacle. The film engages fans with brilliantly choreographed action sequences without losing track of the underlying story and drama. Prithviraj Sukumaran was right when he said that Salaar at its core is a drama. The drama definitely works out, and the filmmaker has hit it out of the park, with the help of his star-studded cast.