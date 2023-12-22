pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

Park Ji Hyun radiates with confidence and diligence as she plays homicide detective in Flex X Cop new stills

Kajol serves wedding-ready vibes in a luxurious Rs. 1.4 lacs pre-draped sequinned mint green saree

Impactful Director 2023 Results: Jawan's Atlee emerges as the winner

Gazal Dhaliwal slams Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga for taking writer credit; ‘Happens a lot in Bollywood’

EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's deliver an epic cinematic spectacle

Shah Rukh Khan's unwavering back-to-black style choice sets a benchmark in modern men's fashion

Tejasswi Prakash personifies ‘bold, black, and beautiful’ in Ambika Lal’s risqué one-shoulder velvet gown
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

Impactful Director 2023 Results: Jawan's Atlee emerges as the winner

Gazal Dhaliwal slams Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga for taking writer credit; ‘Happens a lot in Bollywood’

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's deliver an epic cinematic spectacle

Best Hollywood Movies of 2023 POLL: Margot Robbie's Barbie to Leonardo Di Caprio's Killers of the Flower Moon; Pick your fav flick

Tanuj Virwani to marry Tanya Jacob on THIS date; talks about intimate wedding: 'Didn't want to have a circus’

Nirvana facing lawsuit over 1991 album cover: Exploring the case as the band denies any wrongdoing

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls when Shah Rukh Khan invited him to Mannat; Ananya Panday on childhood antics with Suhana

Sahil Khan moves Bombay High Court; seeks quashing of FIR in online betting case
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

NBA’s longest losing streak: Pistons lose 25th straight game but are they worst team ever?

Despite supporting Christian McCaffrey in MVP race, Tom Brady reveals why he will never root for 49ers

Did Travis Kelce really buy a ring for Taylor Swift on her birthday? Truth revealed

Pistons players Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burk team up for wonderful USD 80k Christmas gesture to 18 families

Resurfaced video of Travis Kelce, who recently defended Taylor Swift from NFL fans, shows Chiefs star mooning hecklers

Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? All you need to know!
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

Park Ji Hyun radiates with confidence and diligence as she plays homicide detective in Flex X Cop new stills

Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are academic rivals who meet years later in new teaser for Doctor Slump; Watch

BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This MV OUT: Singer delivers heartwarming letter to fans during military service; Watch

The Heirs, Our Blues, Death’s Game, Goblin, and more: VOTE for your favorite multi-starrer K-drama of all time

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin shine in new training photos released on a Korean military app

Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee’s love blossoms amid danger in new poster of Gyeongseong Creature ahead of premiere

2023 Wrap Up: Sweet Home 2, Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon, and more; VOTE for best fantasy K-Drama of the year

Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin, Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye and more: On screen couples to look forward to in 2024

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun wrap up Welcome to Samdalri shooting, see PIC
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Kajol serves wedding-ready vibes in a luxurious Rs. 1.4 lacs pre-draped sequinned mint green saree

Shah Rukh Khan's unwavering back-to-black style choice sets a benchmark in modern men's fashion

Tejasswi Prakash personifies ‘bold, black, and beautiful’ in Ambika Lal’s risqué one-shoulder velvet gown

Inside Suhana Khan's wardrobe: From co-ord sets to dazzling sarees; Explore The Archies actor's stylish fits

Mouni Roy’s white halter neck and backless mini dress is all things light, breezy, and super fiery

Janhvi Kapoor's top 5 best looks in 2023; from elegant sarees to super hot midis

Ananya Panday’s iridescent white pearl-embellished Gaurav Gupta lehenga is made for modern fashionistas

Tripti Dimri gives major festive vibes in sensational midnight green outfit adorned with sequins and side slit

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Ringing in the New Year with celebrity-approved sexy outfits

Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
Salaar movie poster

Salaar

Hindi

Action
Drama
Thriller

22 Dec 2023 | U/A | 137 Mins

Rating

8.8/10

User Rating

3.6/5

Rate this Movie

Rating

8.8/10

User Rating

3.6/5

Rate this Movie

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's deliver an epic cinematic spectacle

Prashanth Neel creates magic on screen yet again with Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Read the full review of the film which also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

by S Devasankar

Updated on Dec 22, 2023   |  11:59 AM IST  |  32.2K
News Comment Share
Salaar Movie Review: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel film can only be described as an EPIC

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's deliver an epic cinematic spectacle (PC. Hombale Films X)

Name: Salaar

Director: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Prabhas,Shruti Haasan,Prithviraj Sukumaran,Jagapathi Babu

Writer: Prashanth Neel

Rating: 3

Ever since its announcement, Prashanth Neel’s latest film with Prabhas, Salaar created hype like never before. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and many more in prominent roles, all of which added on to the fans’ anticipation. But does the film live up to all the hype that it received? Let’s find out!

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Plot

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire  talks about the relationship between Prabhas’ character Devaratha and Prithviraj’s character Varadharaja Mannar. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire focuses on establishing the fictional world as well as the depth of the relationship that the two main characters have. The film revolves around a power struggle to rule the kingdom. The film is nothing short of an epic, with friendship, trust, betrayal, mindgames, politics, and many more playing a massive role between several clans that reside in the fictional city.

Additionally, Shruti Haasan’s character Aadhya plays a significant role, acting as the link between Khansaar and the audience. The film leaves several questions unanswered, with the promise that they will  be answered in the second part. 

What works in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel had mentioned earlier that Salaar is a retelling of his debut film Ugramm. It becomes evident from the very first sequence that the re-telling is far better than what the filmmaker had made almost a decade back. The  film is definitely a cinephile’s paradise, with the visuals acting as an early Christmas present. 

The world building in Salaar is absolutely fantastic, with the lifestyle, rules and regulations, politics, religion, rituals, beliefs, and many more being successfully conveyed to the audience. Prashanth Neel has done a fantastic job with the narrative structure, as the film progresses seamlessly. The film’s dialogues were also close to perfect with each dialogue being calculated, rhythmic, and adding value to the film’s narrative. 

Additionally, Bhuvan Gowda’s camera work deserves a special mention. The cinematography in the film adds a whole different layer to it, with the lighting, and color palettes being used as a medium to communicate with the audience. 

The action direction by Anbariv was a visual treat that would force any cinephile to the edge of their seats. Both the cinematography as well as the action direction was perfectly complemented by Ujwal Kulkarni’s editing. The quick cuts had the added benefit of making the action sequences seem more realistic. 

Lastly, the visual effects and set design of the film was practically what brought the world of Khansaar to life. The visual effects in particular were realistic, and fitting to the world that Prashanth Neel had created.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

What does not work in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

The biggest drawback of the film is its runtime. The film is an astounding 2 hours and 52 minutes long, with several slow-motion sequences used to amplify the impact the scenes have on the audience. However, this backfires to a certain extent as several scenes in the film feel dragged out. The sequences sometimes make it seem as if the emotional connect of the scene was being forced upon the audience, while the filmmaker had done a brilliant job already.

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, the film is a retelling of Prashanth Neel’s debut film Ugramm. The initial 15 minutes of the film follow the exact same narrative as the 2014 film, with little to no difference whatsoever. Although it does not harm the film overall, it does act as an irk for someone who has already watched Ugramm. In fact, there are several scenes throughout the film, where Salaar feels like an amalgamation of Ugramm and KGF. The uncanny similarity might even make one wonder if Prashanth Neel is sticking to a given formula for success.

Ravi Basrur’s music definitely does its job, complementing a scene perfectly, bringing an emotional value to it. However, unlike what was seen in the KGF Franchise, the music does not elevate the scenes, while it seemed like the film offered the potential of doing so. It does its job, nothing more, nothing less. 

Everything said, it is important to mention that none of these act as a hindrance to the visual experience of Salaar. 

The performances in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel had mentioned in an interview that a star is a star, and irrespective of how many of their films fail at the box office, one success is enough to bring them back. Salaar is that film for Prabhas. 

The Baahubali actor probably gave his best performance since the SS Rajamouli film. Prabhas’ character of Devarata, aka Deva, is one with plenty of emotional depth. The character has a heavy backstory, which Prabhas has conveyed perfectly. All actions, all motion is calculated, and carried out to perfection by the actor. Additionally, the action sequences also deserve a special mention, with the actor successfully giving the audience goosebumps. It would not be an overstatement to mention that Salaar is a Prabhas film, and the actor definitely steals the show.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s portrayal of Varadharaja Mannar also stood out throughout the film. From what is understood, Varadharaja Mannar is a complicated character who calculates his every move. There is an underlying implication to all his actions, and the character carries that level of maturity in him. Prithviraj brought the character to life, and honestly, once you watch the film, it is quite difficult to imagine anyone else in that role. The chemistry that Prabhas and Prithviraj shared needs to be mentioned separately as well. 

Jagapathi Babu’s portrayal of Raja Mannar, as well as Sriya Reddy’s portrayal of Radha Rama Mannar stood out as well. Both actors perfectly essayed the roles they were given, and had an aura of royalty surrounding them, which seems to be an inherent characteristic of their characters.

Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju, Bobby Simha and all other supporting actors have done a fantastic job in terms of acting. 

Final Verdict 

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire can only be described with one word - EPIC. The film has everything that is necessary for a good drama, and on a much broader perspective can be compared to the Mahabharata. Prashanth Neel brings a new world to life, leaving fans wanting for more even at the end of three hours. 

Prashanth Neel’s Telugu debut is nothing short of a masterpiece, a visual spectacle. The film engages fans with brilliantly choreographed action sequences without losing track of the underlying story and drama. Prithviraj Sukumaran was right when he said that Salaar at its core is a drama. The drama definitely works out, and the filmmaker has hit it out of the park, with the help of his star-studded cast.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

S Devasankar

S Devasankar

Journalist
Twitter Linkedin

A graduate in Economics, with heart made of cinema, Devasankar is vividly in love with world cinema! A true believer of the phrase cinema has no bo...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (29)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Jawan

Jawan

Action,Thriller

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,166.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's

Horror

Released on: 27 Oct 2023

Collection: Rupees Sign 2,264.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
The Marvels

The Marvels

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 10 Nov 2023

Critics Ratings: 3

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,566.00 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

The Color Purple 2023 movie Video Icon

The Color Purple

Drama • Musical

Release date: 25 Dec 2023

The Boys in the Boat 2023 movie Video Icon

The Boys In The Boat

Drama • Biography

Release date: 25 Dec 2023

Ferrari 2023 movie Video Icon

Ferrari

Drama • History

Release date: 26 Dec 2023

Migration 2023 movie Video Icon

Migration

Action • Adventure

Release date: 29 Dec 2023

Safed 2023 movie Video Icon

Safed

Drama

Release date: 29 Dec 2023

Blackout 2023 movie

Blackout

Thriller • Action

Release date: 29 Dec 2023

Night Swim 2024 movie

Night Swim

Horror • Thriller

Release date: 05 Jan 2024

The Diplomat 2024 movie

The Diplomat

Drama • Thriller

Release date: 11 Jan 2024

The Beekeeper 2024 movie Video Icon

The Beekeeper

Action • Thriller

Release date: 12 Jan 2024

Lift 2024 movie Video Icon

Lift

Action • Comedy

Release date: 12 Jan 2024

latest movies

Curry & Cyanide : The Jolly Joseph Case 2023 movie Video Icon

Curry & Cyanide : The ...

Crime • Documentary

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 2023 movie Video Icon

Aquaman and the Lost K...

Action • Fantasy

Saindhav 2023 movie Video Icon

Saindhav

Action • Crime

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire 2023 movie Video Icon

Rebel Moon - Part One:...

Action • Drama

The Iron Claw 2023 movie Video Icon

The Iron Claw

Drama • Biography

Dry Day 2023 movie Video Icon

Dry Day

Comedy • Drama

Salaar 2023 movie Video Icon

Salaar

Action • Drama

Dunki 2023 movie Video Icon

Dunki

Action • Comedy

4

Maestro 2023 movie Video Icon

Maestro

Drama • Biography

Chakda ‘Xpress 2023 movie Video Icon

Chakda ‘Xpress

Drama • Biography

3

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close