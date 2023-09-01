Kushi Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love-story is sweet and endearing but problematic

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi has an interesting premise but the film is not defining (Credit: Mythri Movie Makers)
Kushi is the story of 2 families where the patriarchs Lenin Sathya (Sachin Khedekar) and Chadarangam Srinivasa Rao (Murali Sharma) have diametrically opposite views on God and faith. The daughter of Chadarangam, Aradhya (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and the son of Lenin Sathya, Viplav (Vijay Deverakonda) fall in love with one another in Kashmir, unaware of eachother's family backgrounds. Despite their horoscopes not matching and foresigns of adversities in married life, the two, against the wishes of the patriachs, decide to marry eachother and prove that they are an ideal couple and their bond is stronger than the adversities that they may face.
Kushi has a very strong foundation and its subject matter makes for an interesting theatrical watch. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have a really beautiful chemistry. The supporting cast is excellent. The film blends humour and drama seamlessly. The meta references are sure to make you chuckle. Songs in the film are melodious, especially 'Aradhya'. The film has been captured on camera, breathtakingly.
Kushi's stereotypical gags are a major turnoff. Many dialogues and moments in the film come off as problematic. The haphazard use of Hindi in the first half is quite testing. The film is lengthy and could do with atleast 20 minutes of trimming. The couple of action blocks in Kushi lack conviction and just don't fit well with the tone of the film.
Vijay Deverakonda as Viplav is in good form and embodies his character with ease.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Aradhya is very graceful and endearing to watch.
Murali Sharma and Sachin Khedekar play their parts extremely well and their confrontational scenes add to the film's merits.
Other cast members only elevate the film further.
Kushi is definitely an interesting film conceptually with solid acting performances and other technical aspects. However, its excessive length, incoherent screenplay and questionable approach don't let it become a defining film which it could have become.
You can watch Kushi at a theatre near you.
