Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: It’s a Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt show

Plot:

Keeping all the complexities of family dimensions aside, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is essentially the story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who fall in love through the process of staging a reunion for their grandparents, Kanwal (Dharmendra) and Jamini (Shabana Azmi). The core plot of the reunion gets a twist with the introduction of a family swap before the wedding for Rocky Aur Rani. How do the two of them win over each other’s family? What do they learn and discover through the process of family swap? All of this unfolds in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

What works?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani serves as a proper love story with families in the backdrop after a while. It’s a genre that resonates with director Karan Johar through the growing-up years and comes across as a breeze of fresh air in the midst of all the action-packed dramas. Unlike the last few Karan Johar directorial, which catered to a certain segment of the audience, the potential of the plot and conflict of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a lot wider and relatable riding on scale, color, music, comedy, and drama.

The film has some genuinely funny moments with laugh-a-riot dialogues - Whenever the pace dips, there is an attempt to light up the atmosphere with a quick punch line. The moments of romance between Alia and Ranveer in the first half bring a smile to your face, though the romantic proceedings are a little rushed through. The entire birthday episode, followed by Kashmir and the redemption of chemistry between the leads is among the best moments of the film. Rocky and Rani's introductory acts are also done well. The drama in the second half works in bits and pieces, especially one act in the pre-climax around Dharmendra’s character. The climax also hits the right emotional note. The drama post the Dhindhora sequence also lands well to create an impact.

The performances are solid by the entire cast, whereas the use of old classics in the narrative is done well.

What doesn’t work?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tends to get superficial in its treatment at certain places. Karan tries to say and wrap too many social things in the narrative, which results in him divulging from the core plot points of family drama. The humor tends to go a little too loud in the first half, and not all jokes land well. Certain episodes in the first 40 minutes of the second half are stretched and could have been easily edited to make for a tighter film. The episodes of ‘Lingerie Shopping’, ‘Dhanlaxmi Sweets’, and ‘Some of the Romance between Kalwa and Jamini’ didn't land well. The film needed some more romantic sequences between Rocky and Rani for the proceedings in the second half to have a bigger impact.

The film is more of a family drama than a love story – and this can be the biggest plus or the biggest negative for the film depending on what section of the audience ends up consuming the film in the long run. For the 40+ audience, this is a plus point, but for the youth, this might be a little alienating. The music of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Pritam could have been a lot better, as good music would have pushed the buzz and curiosity around the film to another level.

Performances

Ranveer Singh shines as Rocky Randhawa. He’s a firecracker throughout the film living the character, that’s very close to his real self. It’s a loud and over-the-top character that could have completely misfired, but it’s his aura that ensures a safe landing. The fate of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actually depended on the portrayal of Rocky and not many in the industry have the ability to pull off such an outlandish act with ease. Alia Bhatt is the soul of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – from the first frame to the last, her screen presence makes up for all the flaws. She gets to display a wide range of emotions – from being fearless to emotional and comical – and she aces the role with flying colors. It’s actually the performances of the two leads that lift the film even in the dull moments.

Dharmendra as Kanwal brings about the laughter moments, whereas Shabana Azmi as Jamini makes her presence felt despite a limited screen time. Jaya Bachchan as Dhanlakshmi Randhawa does well in the part written for her, however, her character reaps of being a stereotypical mother-in-law that one has grown up seeing in the daily soaps. Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhary, and Abhinav Sharma among others do well in their respective roles.

Verdict:

Karan Johar treats Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as an entertainer that is sure to find its audience in the metros. It could have gone in the negative zone but is a result of the director’s conviction to make some of the most outlandish sequences land in the right way, especially for his audience. While some of the humor doesn’t land well, and trimming is needed in both halves, it’s Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who lead the film to be a decent family entertainer. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a teamwork of Karan's conviction followed to the T by Ranveer and Alia in their performances that should win appreciation in the urban audience and lead to a successful venture.

