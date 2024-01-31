2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete Schedule, Date, Time, TV, Live Stream, Location, Tickets, Prize Money And More

The Super Bowl is just around the corner but before that, all the NFL fans will be entertained by the Pro Bowl. But when is the 2024 Pro Bowl, what all events are scheduled, and how to get tickets for the same? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Pro Bowl.

What is the NFL Pro Bowl and its format?

The week between the Super Bowl and the last conference championship game is when the Pro Bowl takes place. But what is the Pro Bowl? It's an opportunity for the best NFL players to show off their skills and compete with other skilled athletes in the league. Originally, the Pro Bowl was just a game of football between the NFC and AFC.

The Pro Bowl has evolved over the years, with players opting out due to injury concerns. As a result, the league made the decision to change the format in 2023 to a flag football game. However, the Pro Bowl is more than just a game, as there are skills competitions held among the players.

2024 Pro Bowl dates and timings

The 2024 Pro Bowl will feature two major events i.e. the flag game and a series of skill-based competitions. The first event is called Thursday Skills Showdown and the second event is called Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship.

Thursday Skills Showdown features skills-based competitions that will be held on Thursday, February 1, between 7:00-8:30 PM. The Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship, on the other hand, will have more Skills challenges along with flag football games that will be played on Sunday, February 4 between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

What's the schedule for Thursday's Skills Showdown?

On Thursday the first major event i.e. Thursday Skills Showdown will be held. Here's the schedule for all the events that will be taking place on Thursday:

Best Catch

A player from each conference will participate in his event. Through an online voting system, it will be determined who will be the winner.

Precision Passing

From each conference, three quarterbacks will participate and make throws toward moving and stationary targets in under one minute. The conference with the best shot will earn more points and the one with maximum points will win.

Closest to the Pin

In this competition, a total of six players will come from each conference. What will they do? They will have to drive a golf ball close to the hole. The winners will win three points for their respective conference.

High Stakes

Players will start off with a football in their hands and each player will have to catch punts from the JUGS machines. The player who catches the maximum number of footballs without any drops will win.

Dodgeball

It's a multi-round competition which will feature a total of four teams, containing five players each. The AFC offense will be facing the NFC defense in the first game. It will be reversed in the second game. The winners receive 3 points for their respective conference.

Kick Tac Toe

It's a pretty simple competition. The kickers from each NFL team will be competing against each other in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition.

What's the schedule for the 2024 Pro Bowl games?

The Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship will be held on Sunday and here are all the competitions that will be played in this event:

Madden NFL Head-to-Head

Two NFC players will defend their titles against two AFC players in this round which the official 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters. The winning team will earn three points.

Gridiron Gauntlet

It's a full-fledged relay race between six players that will come from each conference, in a course that is filled with obstacles. The winning conference will earn three points.

Tug-of-War

It's a new competition, introduced just this year, five players will be placed on each side of the foam pit. One side will try their best to move the opposite team across the market. The best three teams will be announced as winners.

Move the Chains

In this competition, a total of five defensive linemen and offensive linemen from each conference will try to move a weight as heavy as 3000 points off a wall.

7-on-7 Flag Football

The Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship will be concluded with a game of flag football.

Where to watch 2024 Pro Bowl events on TV?

All the events of the Thursday Skills Showdown will be broadcast on cable TV through ESPN. The event will begin at around 7 PM on Thursday and you can enjoy the competition on your ESPN channel. In addition to ESPN, the events in Sunday's Pro Bowl Games Championship can also be speculated on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney XD.

Where and how to stream the 2024 Pro Bowl without cable?

If you don't have ESPN, ABC, or other channels on your cable package, you can still enjoy the events of Thursday Skills Showdown and Sunday Pro Bowl games championship. Some great streaming platforms that you can check out are Cox, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

You can also get yourself ABC and ESPN through streaming platforms like DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Dish, Optimum, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. These are some excellent options that you can try in order to stream the Saturday and Sunday events online, without the hassle of connecting with your cable operators.

Where will the 2024 Pro Bowl be played?

The first half of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games i.e. Thursday Skills Showdown will be played at the Nicholson Fieldhouse, University of Central Florida. The second half i.e. Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship will be held at the Camping World Stadium, Florida. But to spectate games from the stadiums, you would need tickets.

How much are the Pro Bowl 2024 tickets and where to buy them?

The tickets for the Pro Bowl often cost somewhere between $60 to $70. However, the average cost is a little higher between $80 to $100. However, this season, the ticket prices are going a little too high. The cost of tickets ranges from as low as $46 to as high as $1040, with an average ticket price of about $199 per game.

When it comes to buying tickets for the 2024 Pro Bowl games, there are plenty of options. Some popular platforms for buying tickets are Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter, and TickPick. Moreover, you can also get the tickets offline from Camping World Stadium.

2024 Pro Bowl prize money

Before the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11, the NFL players from all the conferences will come together to play the 2024 Pro Bowl league. According to the CBA i.e. Collective Bargaining Agreement of the NFL, players are paid about $88,000 for each win.

If any player loses a game, they are still compensated about the amount as low as $44,000, almost half of the winning amount. Last season the winning and losing prize money was about $84,000 and $44,000. In fact, there's also compensation involved in case a player is injured during the Pro Bowl.

According to the NFL's CBA, the player who suffers a potentially serious injury such as an ACL tear will receive a lump-sum compensation of $1 Million. While there are certain conditions around it, the amount remains a million dollars. Any tear in the legs, arms, and foot will also be compensated with half a million dollars.