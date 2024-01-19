49ers vs Packers: Game Day Guide – Watch Live, Predictions, Odds, and Star Players

Get ready for an electrifying clash as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Divisional Round. After a stunning upset over the Cowboys, the Packers face the well-rested 49ers in a record-breaking 10th playoff meeting. Can the rested 49ers secure their Super Bowl contender status, or will the Packers continue their impressive run? Discover how to watch, live stream, predictions, key players, and odds in this quick guide. Are you prepared for the excitement?

How to watch 49ers vs Packers

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time:8:15 PM ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

TV: Fox

Live Streaming: Fubo

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olson (analysis), and Erin Andrews (field reporting) will be the announcing team for the game.

Weather Forecast: WFRV reports that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers excel in cold-weather games

How to listen to 49ers vs Packers on Radio?

Listen to the game on WRNW-FM 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee or FM-101 WIXX-FM in Green Bay. Check the Packers Radio Network affiliates map for coverage in Wisconsin and parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Michigan. Announcers include Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter).

49ers vs Packers Odds

Current betting probabilities provided by Bet MGM as of Thursday.

Spread: 49ers (-9.5)

49ers (-9.5) Over/under: 50.5 points

50.5 points Moneyline: Packers +350, 49ers -450

49ers vs Packers Predictions

Backing Kyle Shanahan's offense is like choosing your challenge, with Brandon Aiyuk emerging as a critical weapon for the 49ers. Aiyuk finished the season strong, especially against zone coverage, a weakness in the Packers' defense. Facing a potential absence of top defender Jaire Alexander, Aiyuk's receiving yard total for Saturday has risen to 67.5 yards from an initial 62.5, signaling confidence in the Over.

Projections hint at a substantial performance, ranging from 74 to 84 yards, comfortably exceeding the Over. With a favorable game script and spread, the 49ers are poised for a robust offensive display against the Packers, with a line approaching double digits and a total surpassing 50 points.

49ers vs. Packers Stats



49ers Packers Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.4 (2) 345.5 (11) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.9 (8) 335.1 (17) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.5 (3) 112.1 (15) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) Advertisement 257.9 (4) 233.4 (12) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (6) 18 (6) Takeaways (Rank) 28 (5) 18 (23)

Key Players to Watch out for in 49ers vs Packers

Jordan Love

Jordan Love has accumulated 4,159 passing yards, averaging 244.6 yards per game, with a completion rate of 64.2%. In addition to his passing performance, he has thrown 32 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. On the rushing front, Love has gained 247 yards from 50 carries, scored four touchdowns, and maintained an average of 14.5 yards per game.

Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has demonstrated commendable performance in the passing game, accumulating 4,280 yards with an average of 267.5 yards per game. His completion rate is an impressive 69.4%, completing 308 out of 444 attempted passes. Notably, Purdy has thrown 31 touchdowns and encountered 11 interceptions during this period.

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has impressively amassed 1,459 rushing yards at an average of 91.2 per game, leading the team in this category. Additionally, he has contributed 14 touchdowns on the ground. Furthermore, McCaffrey has showcased his versatility with 67 receptions, gaining 564 yards, and scoring seven touchdowns through the air.

The clash between the well-rested San Francisco 49ers and the resilient Green Bay Packers in the upcoming Divisional Round promises an exciting showdown with Super Bowl implications. Key players like Brandon Aiyuk bring dynamism to the 49ers' offense, giving them an edge. This game at Levi's Stadium is a must-watch, where the 49ers aim to solidify their Super Bowl contender status against the Packers. Are you ready for the excitement? Tune in on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 8:15 PM ET, for a defining moment in the NFL season.

