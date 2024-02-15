After Super Bowl Performance, WWE Superstar Wants Usher To Sing His Wrestlemania 40 Entrance

WWE superstar LA Knight has garnered the most attention in 2023. He is currently one of the top WWE stars out there. With Elimination Chamber just around the corner, it would be interesting to see whether LA Knight gets his spot in the live PPV event.

LA Knight is already paving his way as we are on the Road to WrestleMania. It is still unclear how LA Knight is going to manage to beat the odds to secure a spot on WrestleMania 40, but he sure has a special request for the Super Bowl 2024 performer Usher.

LA Knight wants Usher to sing his “Yeah” song at WrestleMania 40

In 2023, LA Knight’s sudden rise is one of the greatest character developments in WWE history. He has garnered widespread influence and his catchphrase, “YEAH” has added to his ever-increasing popularity. Usher grabbed the spotlight after his electrifying 2024 Super Bowl performance. Interestingly enough, Knight noticed the pop star’s performance as well.

Megan Morant told Knight that she thought of him during Usher's rendition of "Yeah" during the big game while she was speaking on WWE's The Bump. Knight was jokingly inspired to propose that he and Usher work together at WrestleMania.

He said, “Wait a minute. Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance or what?… I’m coming out and I’m [performing ‘Yeah’] with him. Let’s go.” H/T-RingsideNews

Advertisement

LA Knight has a chance to make it to WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship, but Knight has to qualify for the Chamber match before getting his chance. With Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre already qualified for the chamber match, it would be interesting to see whether LA Knight punches his ticket for WrestleMania by qualifying and winning the Elimination Chamber 2024. LA Knight is supposed to face Ivar at the coming Monday Night Raw. Let’s hope we see LA Knight at the grandest stage of them all.