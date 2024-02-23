Taylor Swift Has THESE 'Rules And Regulations' For Travis Kelce and Chiefs' Star Is ‘Not So Happy’ About It

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be a famous couple, but at heart, they're just like any other couple. They have their own set of rules that they've established for each other. Taylor Swift has laid down certain guidelines and expectations for Travis Kelce. Although he's content with most of the rules, there are a few that don't quite sit well with him.

What are the rules that Taylor Swift has set for Travis Kelce?

It's going to be almost a year of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship in a couple of months. So Taylor now feels comfortable setting certain rules and boundaries for her boyfriend. Travis is cool with most of these restrictions but some just bother him a lot.

For example, one rule that Taylor has set for Travis Kelce is that he should not pose with female fans, especially in a bar. Travis loves to party, which is common knowledge, but now he is restricted from going to clubs. This is just one of the rules she has implemented for him.

This rule is set to avoid any inaccurate headlines. Moreover, another rule that Taylor has set for Travis is that he has to FaceTime her when they are not together. Not just calls or texts, but FaceTime. It's because the All Too Well singer wants to know what he's doing all the time.

An interesting rule, which is more like a character evolution is how he styles. Taylor Swift has reportedly spent more than half a million in improving the fashion of Travis Kelce. All these rules are just to make sure that they have a healthy relationship because Taylor really thinks he's her soulmate.

What does Travis Kelce feel about all the rules that Taylor has set for him?

Travis Kelce has happily accepted all the rules that Taylor presented in front of him. The Chiefs' star player is in love and that's what people in love do - they accept. But while Travis is fine with most of the rules, some just bother him quite a lot.

Travis Kelce is currently under intense scrutiny, as fans and media are closely monitoring his every action. He's not a fan of feeling like he has to be careful with his decisions, knowing that all eyes are on him. On the other hand, Taylor Swift is skilled at shaping her public persona however she pleases.

But when it comes to Travis Kelce, he is least interested in calculated love. "But he has no interest in playing a calculated media game if it’s going to make him think twice about every move he makes. That’s not his style," revealed a source.

At the end of the day, we are talking about two lovers. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are indeed in love. Therefore, all these rules they have for each other are for their own good. The last thing they want is an ugly breakup, considering how far they have come in such a short time.