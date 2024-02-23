Travis Kelce And Machine Gun Kelly’s Friendship Timeline

Travis Kelce and Machine Gun Kelly might be superstars of two different worlds, but all come from one place. Cleveland Ohio. Coming from the same city, the two have known each other for quite a long time now. In fact, they are pretty good friends who have come a long way. Here's a detailed timeline of their friendship:

March 2015

In March 2015, Travis Kelce posted an Instagram picture where he was seen posing next to Machine Gun Kelly. "#ClevelandsFinest," the Chiefs' tight end wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. In the picture, he also tagged his pals Joe Oravec and DJ E-V.

During the timeframe of this picture, Machine Gun Kelly was preparing to release his second album, General Admission. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, had just concluded his third NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both of them were working their way up.

February 2018

Travis Kelce once again took out to his Instagram and shared another picture with Machine Gun Kelly. "#216 we alll Guccy!" Kelce wrote in the caption. The #216 is the area code of Cleveland, and we all know what Gucci is referred to here - his green hoodie.

This picture was clicked most probably a couple of days after Jason Kelce, elder brother of Travis Kelce, won his first Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, it's hard to believe that the Super Bowl win is not the reason why he was repping Eagles green.

June 2019

Travis Kelce's teammate and Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, joined Machine Gun Kelly in a concert in Kansas City. Machine Gun Kelly was seen embracing Mahomes' presence and his support for the Kansas City Chiefs by wearing a Mahomes jersey.

Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of him backstage with Machine Gun Kelly as he hugged the Chiefs quarterback on Instagram. "Tell all my competition that i love em, But i brought em back...' #HotelDiablo," Mahomes wrote in the caption. Travis was most likely at the front, partying.

February 2020

Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl 2020, and his friend Machine Gun Kelly congratulated him via a dedicated Instagram post. "Can't believe we came from rival high schools in Cleveland and now u got a f**kin ring. Damn homie let's go," Machine Gun Kelly wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post is long deleted. The rapper didn't hold just to Travis but also went ahead giving a shout-out to Patrick Mahomes. "Patrick Mahomes u know we (and @nicshimonek) predicted this moment backstage in KC last year. Look at what you did," wrote Machine Gun Kelly in his post's caption.

April 2023

After winning the second Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs, beating his brother's team Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce hosted an inaugural + Jam music festival during the NFL draft week. Travis invited his friends Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and Tech N9n to perform at Azura Amphitheater, KC.

The music festival was a hit, and everyone had a great time, especially Travis and his friends. In fact, during Machine Gun Kelly's performance, the rapper invited Travis to the stage, and the pair sang the Fight for You Right song. It's a Beastie Boys' hit as well as the Kansas City Chiefs touchdown song.

November 2023

Machine Gun Kelly made a surprising star appearance on the New Heights podcast by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. During the podcast, Machine Gun Kelly joked about how he would give Travis $500,000 on arrival if he joined MGK's team, the Cleveland Browns. Machine Gun Kelly expressed how he would love nothing more than that.

But Travis jokingly declines that there's no way he would be putting on the colors of the Cleveland Browns, considering his loyalty lies with the Kansas City Chiefs. "I'll put a studio in the closet if that's what needs to happen to make Travis come home," Machine Gun Kelly said on FaceTime. Travis ain't joining; even a friend calls.

February 2024

Machine Gun Kelly joined Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the afterparty of Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 win. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the floor with Travis and Taylor at the Zouk Nightclub, Resorts World Las Vegas. The afterparty was also when Travis dedicated a song to Taylor.

Joe Oravec shared an Instagram post on February 13, where Taylor Swift is seen cuddling from the back. To their left are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flashing peace signs as they pose for the picture. All four of them wore black outfits, which settled perfectly with the vibe of the party.