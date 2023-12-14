Andrew Tate fight record: How good was the controversial influencer at kickboxing actually?

Andrew Emory Tate III is best known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on social media. And expresses his controversial views on various sensitive topics including women, politics, and how to earn money smartly and escape the usual ways.

Andrew Tate is widely regarded as the “King of Misogiinsts” and he calls himself “Top G”. Tate has a massive fan following among young men. Who follow his idealogy and regard him as ideal.

Tate was arrested in 2022 alongside his brother and business partner Tristan Tate. They were kept in a Romanian prison for almost 3 months and then the Tate brothers were under house arrest for the next 8 months. Their house arrest was recently over in August 2023.

Before getting into social media Tate was widely by the stage name “Cobra Tate” he started his career as a combat sportsman. He competed as a kickboxer. Tate captured championships multiple times.

Andrew Tate’s kickboxing record

Andrew Tate started training in kickboxing and other martial arts in 2005, he was ranked 7th best kickboxer in the United Kingdom by ISKA (International Sports Kickboxing Association) in 2008. By 2009 Tate captured his first championship.

In his whole kickboxing career, Tate has managed to capture championships four times in two different weight classes.

1. Cosmin Lingurar - KO Masters 8, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - retirement) in Round 2.

2. Iulian Strugariu - RXF One Night 3 Show, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - punches) in Round 1.

3. Miralem Ahmeti- KO Masters 7, Bucharest, Romania - Win (KO - left high kick) in Round 1.

4. Ibrahim El Boustati - Enfusion Live 44, The Hague, Netherlands - Loss (TKO) in Round 1 (For Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

5. Jean-Luc Benoît- Boxe in Défi 16, Muret, France - Win (Decision) in Round 7.

6. Liang Ling- K1 – China vs USA, Changsha, China - Win (Decision) in Round 3.

7. Wendell Roche - Enfusion Live 19, London, England - Win (TKO) in Round 2 (Wins Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

8. Miroslav Cingel- Enfusion Live 17, Semi-finals, Žilina, Slovakia - Loss (Decision) in Round 3.

9. Cyril Vetter - Power Trophy 2014, Châteaurenard, France - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Defended ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

10. Laszlo Szabo - Enfusion Live 11, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in

11. Marlon Hunt - Enfusion Live 6, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

12. Marino Schouten - Enfusion Live 3, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

13. Vincent Petitjean - Power Trophy 2013, Châteaurenard, France - Win (Decision - split) in Round 12, (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

14. David Radeff - Enfusion Live 1, Zwevegem, Belgium - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

15. Franci Grajš - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Loss (KO - knee) in Round 1 (For Enfusion 3 Tournament Championship Title, −85 kg)

16. Ritchie Hocking - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Semi-finals, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Win (KO) in Round 1

17. Sahak Parparyan- It's Showtime 56, Kortrijk, Belgium - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5, (For It's Showtime 85MAX World Title −85 kg)

18. Joe McGovan - The Main Event, Manchester, England - Win (KO - three knockdowns) in Round 1.

19. Vincent Petitjean - La 18ème Nuit des Champions, Marseille, France - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 8, (For NDC Full-Contact title −85 kg)

20. Adnan Omeragić - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Quarter Final, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (TKO - eye injury)

21. Sammy Masa - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, First round, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (KO) in Round 2

22. Jean-Luc Benoît - Pure Force 9, Luton, England - Win (KO) in Round 8 (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

23. Jean-Luc Benoît - Boxe in Défi 12, Muret, France - Loss (Decision) in Round 12,(For Vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

24. Jamie Bates - History in the Making 4, Nottingham, England - Win (KO) in Round 8

25. Daniel Hughes - IKF Kickboxing, Bristol, England - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Wins IKF British Cruiserweight Title −84.5 kg)

26. Paul Randall - Championship Kickboxing, Derby, England - Win (KO) in Round 5, (Wins ISKA English Full-Contact Cruiserweight Title)

27. Mo Kargbo - Absolute Adrenaline, Bournemouth, England - Win (TKO) in Round 5

28. Ollie Green - International Kickboxing at the Circus Tavern, Essex, England - Win (TKO) in Round 4.

29. Lee Whitfield - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Win (Decision) in Round 6 (6)

30. Luke Sines - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5 (5.)

31. Scott Gibson- Golden Belt, Hove, England - Loss (KO - overhand right) in Round 4 (7)

