Are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld engaged? Actress addresses rumors at Golden Globes 2024

It's been a long time now since Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are rumored to be dating. While fans have been wondering about their engagement for a long time, it's not until recently that the latter hinted at something serious.

During the Golden Globes 2024 appearance, Hailee Steinfeld hinted at an engagement with Josh Allen.

Hailee Steinfeld hints at taking a serious move with Josh Allen

While Josh Allen was busy competing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday 7, Hailee Steinfeld was seen attending the Golden Globes 2024. Steinfeld was seen on the red carpets wearing a beautiful pink gown, paired perfectly with black gloves.

While it's yet to become official, Steinfeld is reported to be dating Josh Allen since May 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have been trying to keep their relationship under the blanket but Steinfeld might have just poked a hole in the blanket.

As she walked on the red carpet, Steinfeld had a conversation with a reporter from E! and might have just hinted at a detail about her relationship.

The Oscar-nominated actress tried her best to avoid making any comments on relationship rumors but her constant blush said everything that words couldn't.

Steinfeld wore a ring and when asked about it she said, “I have a cute little doe happening."

Does that mean, she is engaged? When asked about the same, she denied it.

"No particular reason. Other than I thought it was real cute," Hailee Steinfeld had said.

But things became interesting when she was asked another interesting question about athletes. "What is it about as sportsy man?" the interviewer asked Steinfeld.

In her response, Steinfeld said, "Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now."

While she tried her best to not comment on her relationship, she ended up making an indirect comment, hinting something serious had been going on between the two. It was speculated that the ring she wore was an engagement ring, but she denied it.

Nevertheless, an engagement ring is worn on the left hand of the woman and she wears it on her right hand.

Hailee Steinfeld loves supporting Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills

Just like Taylor Swift loves attending the games of the Kansas City Chiefs to support Travis Kelce, Hailee Steinfeld loves supporting her rumored boyfriend and his team.

While Steinfeld might have avoided any jumbotron, she has been a constant supporter of the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen and has attended almost all games this season.

Even when she wasn't in attendance at a Buffalo Bills game, she came up with new ways to show her support.

For example, when Buffalo beat the Chiefs on December 10 by 20-17, she was seen wearing a Bills cap in New York City.

That was her way of supporting her boyfriend and his team.

Nevertheless, it's yet to be clear if or not they are thinking about engagement.

