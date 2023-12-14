Who Is Josh Allen's Ex-Girlfriend? Everything About Brittany Williams

Josh Allen and his girlfriend have broken up, and ever since their split, fans have been curious about his ex-girlfriend. To begin with, she had a background in sports. Continue reading to discover more information about Brittany Williams.

Who Is Josh Allen's Ex-Girlfriend, Brittany Williams?

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen went to the same college at Fresno State University. Brittany used to be on the cheerleading team and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Williams brought Allen to the same sorority's formal in 2017.

Brittany Williams, besides being a cheerleading team member, has additional links to sports. Her father, Chris Williams, was a linebacker at Fresno State in the early 90s. As per Brittany Williams's father's LinkedIn bio, his team achieved the title of two-time conference champions and Freedom Bowl champions.

Besides having a footballer father, Brittany also has a passion for traveling. When she was with Josh Allen, they explored numerous tourist attractions together. In March 2018, they had a memorable trip to Disneyland. The following year, in 2019, they ventured to Monaco to witness the thrilling Grand Prix Formula 1.

What does Brittany Williams do for a living?

Williams has a passion for traveling, and naturally, Josh Allen isn't the only one who spent money in their relationship. In reality, Brittany is an independent woman. Josh Allen's former girlfriend works as a pilates instructor. Additionally, she is the proud owner of an online workout platform named Pilates by Britt.

Brittany Williams shares her Pilates expertise on Instagram, frequently uploading videos of herself performing different exercises. In addition to being a Pilates instructor, she is also a fashion influencer. Brittany often showcases her collaborations with well-known brands such as Alom, Talentless, Revolve, and more.

How did Josh Allen and Brittany Williams meet?

Brittany Williams has known the quarterback since they were kids. She once went to Josh Allen's brother's birthday party, where they first met. However, they didn't cross paths again until they were around 16 or 17 years old, when they reunited at Allen's family restaurant.

In the restaurant parking lot, they shared their first kiss, marking the official start of their relationship. However, according to Brittany, Josh disappeared for more than a year before they eventually reconnected and picked up where they had left off in their relationship.

Unlike the majority of girlfriends who get tired of their boyfriends working all the time, Brittany Williams was different. She has been incredibly supportive of Josh Allen's football career right from the start. Back in 2017, Brittany Williams even shared an Instagram post where she was caught kissing Allen during a college football game.

How long have Brittany Williams and Josh Allen been together?

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen were together for six years, starting officially in 2017. However, in 2023, they decided to end their relationship. Following their breakup, Brittany Williams removed all the pictures she had with Josh from her Instagram. Nevertheless, there are still some things that she cannot simply erase.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams were inseparable during their time together in Buffalo, New York. Due to Josh's commitment to his NFL team, he had to remain in Buffalo. They decided to create a cozy nest in the same area and shared a home throughout their relationship.

Besides owning a shared house, another clear indication of their bond is their beloved silver lab named 'Sky.' This adorable pup was introduced to the world in 2022 when Brittany shared a heartwarming Instagram post exclaiming, "ONE YEAR of Sky!"

Are Josh Allen and Brittany Williams still dating?

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams are no longer together. They ended their relationship in 2023. Although we don't have any news about Brittany Williams' current relationship status, we do have an update on Josh Allen's love life. The quarterback is now officially in a relationship.

After breaking up with Brittany Williams, according to People, Josh Allen started dating famous actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Hailee Steinfeld has been a part of famous movies such as Marvel's Hawkeye, Bumblebee, Dickinson, and others. Their relationship is still new, and the two are having fun spending time together.

Where is Brittany Williams living now?

Josh Allen chose to remain in New York, but Brittany Williams opted to spend some time in Rome instead. She frequently posted pictures of her adventures in Rome on her Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. Currently, she has returned to New York.

