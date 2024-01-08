Did you know Taylor Swift’s cat reportedly has a higher net worth than her boyfriend Travis Kelce?

When it comes to an internet favorite couple, a sense of comparison is always there. When two celebrities date, it's obvious for fans to compare their net worth. In the case of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the comparison is made a little different.

Everyone knows that Taylor Swift's net worth is more than that of Travis Kelce. But did you know that the Chiefs' tight end's net worth is even less than that of Taylor's cat? Apparently, the money Travis has is quite less, when compared with Olivia Benson, Taylor's cat.

What is the net worth difference between Travis Kelce and Olivia Benson?

Cats.com has recently revealed an ultimate list of the richest and most influential pets in the world. If we go through the list, the third place is occupied by Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson. Olivia Benson is a name that Swift gave her cat, inspired by one of the characters of an American show called Law & Order.

According to the list by Cats.com, Olivia Benson has a net worth of $97 Million. Olivia's net worth came from all the music videos she starred in along with Taylor Swift, her merchandise line, and all those cameos she made in big-budget ads for Keds sneakers and Diet Coke.

Also Read: Is it Travis 'Kelsey' or Travis 'Kelce'? NFL star's father REVEALS how to pronounce the surname correct

Advertisement

If we look at Travis Kelce's net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, it's just $40 Million. The two-time Super Bowl winner is currently in the third year of his four-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $57.52 Million. The deal includes around $22.75 guaranteed money and an annual salary of about $14.31 Million.

Kelce's net worth is also padded with endorsement deals from brands such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Nike, Papa John's and McDonald's. But despite that, he is quite far away from reaching the Net Worth of Taylor Swift's cat. Their net worth difference is around $57 Million, which is not a short way to make your net worth reach.

The time when Travis Kelce joked about having a low net worth

During an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2023, Travis Kelce joked about how his agents love to tell him how underpaid he is. "Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’" Travis said sarcastically.

Going forward in the conversation, Travis also emphasized how it makes him think sometimes that he has been taken advantage of when it comes to finances. "You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” the Chiefs' tight end revealed.

Also Read: When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged? NFL WAG reveals interesting players ritual to predict

Advertisement

In October 2023, Taylor Swift became a participant in the Billionaire list, thanks to her superhit and highly successful Eras Tour, which put her net worth figure to around $1.1 Billion. Looking at this huge figure, it's really wrong to compare Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift, especially in terms of finances.