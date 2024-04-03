What Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Plans For The Upcoming Summer? NFL Star Drops Exciting Hints

As the summer season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the adventures and activities of their favorite celebrities. Recently, NFL star Travis Kelce dropped some intriguing hints about his summer plans, particularly involving his girlfriend and pop icon Taylor Swift.

Where Will The Couple Be Spending Their Summer?

Travis Kelce isn't just known for his prowess on the football field; he's also making waves in the music scene with his upcoming Kelce Jam music festival. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight for the event’s second edition, Kelce couldn't help but casually reveal his summer intentions, including another possible adventure with none other than Taylor Swift herself.

In the interview, Kelce expressed admiration for Swift's upcoming performances at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. "The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times," Kelce remarked, clearly impressed by Swift's ability to fill stadiums night after night.

Is Mutual Support A Key To Their Successful Relationship?

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Travis enthusiastically expressed, "Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it." indicating a Tayvis rendevous all over Europe. Kelce's role in Swift's professional circle seems to extend beyond mere admiration, he is officially Taylor’s professional hype man. Fans are loving this display of support they show each other.

Talking about their highly demanding careers, Travis was quoted saying, “I think we're both very career driven. I think we both love what we do and any chance that I can show my support to her, knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world through the season.” This goes on to show how their support for each other's careers has helped their relationship reach new milestones.

Advertisement

How Has Taylor Influenced Travis’ Relationship With Music?

When asked whether they influence each other’s music, he admitted to enjoying getting to know her taste in music and also what influences Taylor’s own music as well. He even went on to say that it’s been eye-opening to gain more knowledge about music through the course of their relationship.

While Taylor Swift is gearing up for the second leg of her Eras Tour and the release of her 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on April 19, Travis Kelce is not far behind in the music scene. The lineup for the second edition of the Kelce Jam was announced earlier today and tickets are up for presale later this month.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Says He's 'Happiest' Ever Since Dating Taylor Swift: ‘Oozing Life Right Now’