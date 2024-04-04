Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texas following social media controversy involving Josh Allen

The NFL realm was buzzing with the news of Stefon Diggs’ trade to the Houston Texans. His decision sent shockwaves throughout the league. Many fans and analysts are now questioning the Buffalo Bill’s decision-making.

Diggs' departure, from the Bill’s offense created a noticeable void in the team’s line-up. Which has also raised concern about the impact on star quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs had previously established himself as a vital component of the Bill’s roster. He even had a dynamic bond and impressive statistics, which earned them praise from NFL players.

Diggs' Move Comes After Fan Spat on Allen's Success

Their on-field chemistry helped Bill raise their overall performance. However, the backdrop of Diggs’ trade created an online discussion surrounding the receivers’s role in Allen’s achievements. That hinted at potential tension within the team itself.

Just a day before the reports of his trade emerged, Diggs was engaged in an exchange with a fan who questioned his significance to Allen’s success. The round-robin doesn’t end there, as this has added fuel to the speculation surrounding his departure.

The fallout from Fan Feud Ends in Unexpected Trade

Diggs' trading decision came as a surprise to many, especially the substantial dead cap hit incurred by the Bills. Former players and a few analysts expressed their scepticism about his move. His action cited the success of the Allen-Diggs combination and the potential negative impact on the team.

Despite the backlash, the Bills decided on a strategic shift in their offensive approach under new coordination with Joe Brady. The team is moving towards more distributed playmaking responsibilities across the roster rather than going for individual talents like Diggs.

