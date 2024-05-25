Bruce Prichard Names THIS Late WWE Star As A ‘Generation Talent’; Know Who He Is

WWE Producer and Senior Vice President, Bruce Prichard, has been around in the industry for more than 40 years. His first stint with WWE started in 1991 and went on till 2008, where he served various roles. And it was around that period when Prichard came across a talent, whom he remembers to his date.

We are talking about late WWE legend Umaga (real name Edi Fatu), a member of the Samoan Anoa'i family, to which WWE superstar Roman Reigns also belongs. Umaga arguably goes down as one of the best in-ring talents of WWE as he was a mixture of power and charisma. Umaga had signed with WWE (then WWF) in 2001 as Jamal with his brother, Matt (ring name Rosey). They had a decent tenure until 2003, and then he left WWE.

However, his second return to WWE was mammoth when he entered as a giant Samoan beast under the ring name Umaga. He had an undefeated streak for almost 1 year when he went on to beat superstars like Kane, Triple H, John Cena, Shawn Michales and Ric Flair.

Prichard was struck by Umaga’s in-ring skills and his appeal in WWE. While speaking in an interview with Something to Wrestler, Prichard called Umaga, a “generational talent” in WWE.

What did Bruce Prichard say?

Prichard hailed Umaga for being one of the safest wrestlers inside the ring. "Umaga was just that kind of athlete that you were comfortable with. You'd go out and you knew that he could do anything, and you also knew that by giving your body to him that you were in the safest hands you could possibly be,” he said.

Prichard continues, “Umaga was one of those generational talents that only comes along every once in a while. It was a charisma, an unspoken charisma, and everyone believed in him and... you still had that little bit of fear of Umaga because, as sweet as he could be, he was also one of those guys that made you believe he had a switch that, when flipped, he was an uncontrollable maniac."

One of Umaga’s memorable moments and also something for which he is remembered came at WrestleMania 23, when he was picked by Vince McMahon in the ‘Hair vs Hair’ match against Bobby Lashley. After a glorious run for 3 years, he was released by the WWE in June 2009, as he had violated the wellness policy of the company. In December 2009, he suffered a heart attack and tragically passed away.