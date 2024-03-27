CM Punk hints at rematch with The Rock, warns him after WWE RAW: ‘Glad That He’s Kept His Mouth Shut’

CM Punk had a phenomenal Monday Night RAW episode in Chicago when he erupted with loud chants in front of nearly sixteen thousand people. Punk once again had a mic in his hands and was doing fireworks against his current opponents Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Punk also dropped a bombshell revelation that since he won’t be able to compete at WrestleMania 40 because of his injury, he would be sitting at the commentary box for the main event of Night 2, where Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

However, under the same roof, Punk’s old nemesis Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was also there. Although Punk didn’t mention his name inside the ring, backstage during an interview with Cathy Kelly, he did talk about The Rock and had a serious message for him.

When Kelly said that even though The Rock who was present in the same building didn’t talk about Punk, it was obvious that he was thinking about him. Punk simply said that he’s glad The Rock is back and good that he has kept his mouth shut so far.

"I'm glad Rock's back and it's good to see that he knows his role and he's kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era of WWE with me being back I'm gonna cross paths with everybody sooner or later," Punk said.

So Punk has, in a way, teased a rematch with The Rock after a bitter loss nearly 11 years after, when he had to drop his WWE Championship to The Great One. Punk hasn’t forgotten about it even now. and their rivalry might see a revival in WWE.

What is the CM Punk and The Rock rivalry?

CM Punk has never shied away from showing his animosity towards The Rock whom he also calls a part-timer in the WWE. When The Rock returned from Hollywood in 2011, and in 2013 Punk had to lose his title to him at Royal Rumble, the Chicago-born superstar was annoyed with this booking.

An irate CM Punk then left the company within 1 year, because he had to drop his title to someone who came out of his retirement and then after beating him went back to retirement.

Even when Punk returned to WWE in 2023, he didn’t forget about it, and during one of the Monday Night RAW episodes, while cutting a promo he took a swipe at The Rock. Punk told Cody Rhodes that he wouldn’t be able to finish his story because a superstar (The Rock) who hasn’t been around in WWE might come back and steal his opportunity.

Although The Rock and CM Punk are not booked for any rematch, who knows by the end of this year or maybe next year, the two will be booked for some matches.

As of now, Punk will be at WrestleMania 40, in the commentary box, watching Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre fight for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will have a Tag Team Match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. All of these storylines are somewhere connected to each other, and it will be interesting to see which story takes shape and how at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

