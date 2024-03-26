What Did CM Punk Say About Vince McMahon? WWE Star Takes Unexpected Shot at Former Boss on RAW

CM Punk made a spectacular return to his hometown in Chicago at WWE’s Monday Night RAW episode. Punk, who is recuperating from a torn triceps injury, confronted both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

However, Punk, as we all know, can go to any extent when he has a mic in his hands. Something like this also happened on Monday Night RAW when Punk just referenced former WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon, as we all know, has been kept away from WWE’s promotional events and weekly episodes ever since his name cropped up in sexual trafficking allegations by former employee Janel Grant. Nobody in WWE now talks or mentions Vince McMahon’s name and the company is doing everything to remove his name from WWE.

Why did CM Punk provoke Drew McIntyre to take Vince McMahon’s name?

Punk and McIntyre were embroiled in a verbal clash about how much they hated each other, and then McIntyre invited Punk on the commentary for the World Title match at WrestleMania 40. He wanted CM Punk to call this moment as the ‘Chosen One’ will finally win the title in front of the fans at WrestleMania 40.

Punk then yelled at McIntyre for telling who made him ‘Chosen One’ suggesting that it wasn’t the fans of Chicago. Punk hinted that it was someone whom no one likes or trusts any longer in WWE.

Although he didn’t take McMahon’s name but said, “Tell everyone who chose you, say his name if you have the balls.” However, McIntyre just smirked, knowing he wasn’t going to take the bait of Punk and take Vince McMahon’s name.

Nobody took Vince McMahon’s name, as this would have surely gone against the company’s protocols. It is not clear whether this line referencing McMahon was there in the script or not.

Will CM Punk be there on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40?

CM Punk was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, his torn triceps injury which he incurred on Royal Rumble forced the WWE to change the booking of the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Punk has said that he is not fit medically to fight, but who knows he threw up a surprise on Night 1 of WrestleMania and the contest became a Triple Threat match. In that case, we know who will win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Even if Punk doesn’t compete, he will have some role in the match and is certainly going to be involved in the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match.

