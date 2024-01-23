CM Punk reportedly used his influence to convince Tony Khan to make THIS major change in AEW

CM Punk is quite the polarizing figure in the world of wrestling. It seems like every other wrestler has some sort of issue with Punk, despite him being one of the most prominent names in pro wrestling. Whether it's Seth Rollins, Paul Triple H Levesque, or even AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan), they all seem to have their reservations about Punk.

Recently, Bryan Alvarez, a former wrestler and co-host of the Bryan & Vinny Show, made some accusations against Punk. He claimed that Punk had influenced AEW President Tony Khan to make a significant change in how things were being done at AEW. However, it appears that Tony Khan has since reversed this decision.



What did Bryan say about CM Punk?

Bryan has said that it was CM Punk who convinced Tony Khan to get rid of AEW’s rankings, which would determine the championship matches in the company.

While speaking on the Bryan & Vinny show, Bryan Alvarez said, "These f**king rankings. Do you know whose idea it was to get rid of the rankings? I was told it was CM Punk. He talked Tony into getting rid of the rankings,” Bryan said.

AEW had developed a rankings system to determine upcoming championship matches in each of its divisions in the early hours of promotion, but it disappeared in the final stages of 2022. Now the ranking system is once again coming back, and the confirmation has been given by none other than Tony Khan.

Khan shared the news on his micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter). On January 21, Khan wrote, “The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month!

AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans,” he said.

Khan’s update on AEW rankings also comes at a time when he took a shot at WWE for booking Jinder Mahal in a World Title Championship match against Seth Rollins at Monday Night Raw, despite him winning zero matches last year. Though Mahal fell short of getting a victory against Rollins, he did get a title shot, in the first week of his return.

Why did CM Punk leave AEW?

When Punk made his first appearance at AEW in June 2021, the crowd went berserk and everyone chanted Punk’s name as if a giant had returned to wrestling. Punk acknowledged the gesture of the fans, and promised to live up to their expectations.

However, Punk’s demeanor, as we all know, is not something easy to handle. Within two years of his debut in AEW, he got into a backstage brawl with fellow wrestler, Jack Perry, the son of late actor Luke Perry and things got so out of hand, that his contract had to be terminated by none other than Tony Khan himself.

The incident took place during AEW’s pay-per-view ‘All In’ at Wembley in London in August 2023. The disciplinary committee that headed the investigation into this was headed by Bryan Danielson, who had ultimately recommended Punk’s termination to Tony Khan. Hence, Punk’s termination was announced by Khan himself, the man who brought Punk into the company.

Nevertheless, Punk was one of the popular wrestlers on the roster at AEW, and he won the AEW Championship twice in his run in two years. We will have to wait and watch how his second run goes.



