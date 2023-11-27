Why did CM Punk leave WWE in 2014 and why was he fired from AEW?

Best in the World, CM Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE at the 37th edition of the annual Survivor Series event. Punk made his return to WWE after a long nine years. He last appeared in WWE at the Royal Rumble 2014.

CM Punk and WWE had beefed in the past and both parties previously claimed they would never work together ever again.

Fans are always curious about what actually happened between CM Punk and WWE. which kept The Best in the World away from WWE for nine long years.

Punk is unarguably one of the best pro wrestlers of all and after seeing the roof tearing pop at his return to WWE we can not deny the fact.

The Second City Saint was always looked at as one of the most promising superstars from the start of his career in WWE. Punk made his main roster WWE debut in 2006.

He later captured the WWE championship and carried the champion for almost 500 days and became one of the longest WWE champions of this era. He also feuded with John Cena which is considered one of his top rivalries of all time.

The real reason why CM Punk left WWE

Paul Heyman Guy revealed on the Wrestling with Colt Cabana podcast, why he left WWE, he told numerous reasons from medical negligence, lack of respect, and most importantly Punk felt he was not used properly in WWE. He never main-evented WrestleMania. He even told how WWE gave his main event of WrestleMania to The Rock who is performing part time.

Punk even talked about his WWE run at an AEW press conference and claimed.

“I feel almost that the 10 years that I spent in WWE was wasted. Because I feel it is Management, Owner, Booker, whoever's job, is to get the most out of all the talent. I feel that I never reached my full potential. I reached the potential that I could have given the limitations they constantly put on me”

Why Punk left AEW

Punk left WWE in 2014. He then did some Hollywood films and even tried his hand at real fighting games and debuted in UFC. He failed miserably as a UFC fighter with a record of 0 wins and two losses.

Pepsi Phil made his pro wrestling debut back in 2021 at AEW, WWE’s rival brand and had a successful but brief run in the company. Punk got into fights backstage with many talents in the past.

Punk got in an altercation with fellow AEW wrestler Jack Perry. Later Tony Khan stated he felt fear for his life and released Punk from his AEW following his backstage altercations.

