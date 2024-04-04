Cody Rhodes Hints at Ending His WWE Career If He Loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

We are now just four days away from the Showdown of Immortals WrestleMania 40. WWE is eyeing to make this year’s WrestleMania XL the biggest WrestleMania ever and the highlight of WrestleMania 40 is the saga of Cody Rhodes.

The biggest question in the mind of every professional wrestling fan is whether The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will finally end his story and become the first WWE champion of his family and stop the dominance of one of the most decorated WWE champions of all time, Roman Reigns.

Or will The Head of The Table, with the help and assistance of The Final Boss The Rock, put the full stop to Cody Rhodes’s dream of becoming WWE Undisputed champion? All questions will be answered on the night of WrestleMania 40.

Recently, Cody Rhodes appeared on ESPN’s First Take, discussing his WWE and WrestleMania 40, and dropped hints that if he loses at WrestleMania 40 for the second time he might end his in-ring career.

Cody Rhodes expressed, “Well if I don’t finish the story, I might as well move over to commentary at that point.”

Cody Rhodes Reveals The Reason Why he Should win at WrestleMania 40

The American Nightmare then revealed why he should win the WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns in a rematch for WWE Undisputed champion on WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominating WWE championships of all time, with his iconic 1300-plus championship reign.

Cody Rhodes explained, “I might as well hit the booth. No, it’s a lot of money. But there’s a thing in our world, the good guy, you’ll hear him referred to as the babyface, right? It’s hard enough to be a good guy in 2024, and they’ve rode with me, these fans, they’ve been supportive.

“They created the ‘We want Cody’ movement, the whole thing. So if I lost again, I feel like you lose their faith. More than anything, even if I didn’t believe, WrestleMania 40, that I was leaving Undisputed WWE Champion, if I didn’t believe, they believe. So I gotta do it for them, and I believe”

