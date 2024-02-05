Who is Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes? All you need to know!

Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare, is well on his path to becoming the top WWE baby face of our era. He hails from a wrestling dynasty, being the third-generation superstar in his family. His father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, was a force to be reckoned with in WWE, WCW, and ECW.

Dustin Rhodes, his brother, is currently signed with AEW and was famously known as Goldust in WWE.

Rhodes' first stint in WWE wasn't successful, and he decided to leave when he felt like he was being underutilized in the mid-card scene. However, he made a surprising comeback to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he faced off against Seth Rollins.

Later on, Cody Rhodes demonstrated his worthiness as the rightful heir to the WWE throne with every stride he took. Despite overcoming a torn pec injury, Rhodes triumphed in the Royal Rumble 2023, yet fell short in his quest to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has proven himself to be a top star in the company by engaging in intense feuds with the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Judgment Day, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In a shocking turn of events, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in the Royal Rumble 2024, shattering a 26-year-old record for consecutive wins in the prestigious event.

Over the past couple of days, social media has been buzzing with discussions about Cody Rhodes. This frenzy was sparked by his announcement that he won't be facing Roman Reigns this year, with The Rock stepping in to take his place against the formidable Reigns.

Who is Cody Rhodes' wife?

Cody Rhodes is 38 years old and is married to former WWE ring announcer, professional wrestler, model, and fitness influencer Brandi Reed now Brandi Rhodes.

She is best known for her time in AEW alongside her husband Cody Rhodes as a professional wrestler. She was the former chief brand officer and executive vice president of AEW.

She is the cousin of AEW talent and former AEW tag team champion Scorpio Sky. After dating each other, Cody Rhodes and Brandi tied the knot in 2013.

Brandi Rhodes' age and height

Former AEW executive vice president, Brandi Rhodes is 40 years old. She was born on June 23, 1983, in Canton, Michigan, U.S. Brandi Rhodes is two older than her husband Cody Rhodes. She is 5′ 6 feet tall.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Relationship Timeline

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes crossed paths for the first time in 2011 while working in WWE. Cody was already an established talent on the main roster, while Brandi was honing her skills in NXT under the guidance of Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes.

During a 2017 interview, Brandi shared that Cody was the one who initially pursued her, but she wasn't interested at first. However, after some time, she decided to give him a chance. Their first date took place at Waffle House, and as they spent more time together, Brandi realized that Cody was the one for her.

After dating for about a year, Brandi and Cody announced their engagement in November 2012. They tied the knot in September 2013 and have been happily married for the past 11 years.

Cody Rhodes Daughter

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes shared some exciting news in December 2020, revealing that they were embarking on a new journey as parents. Fast forward to June 18, 2021, and their joy multiplied as they welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. They lovingly named her Liberty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes back then expressed on welcoming his first child in the world, "I never thought that I'd be a father. We were a dual income, weirdo family for so long with no kids, just living like we were 20, still," he said of his relationship with Brandi. "But in 30 minutes we literally became an actual family. I'm just the happiest I could ever possibly be. I really am.”

Where is Brandi Rhodes now and What does she do for a living?

Brandi Rhodes, a retired professional wrestler, actor, commentator, ring announcer, businesswoman, and health coach, has had an impressive career in the wrestling industry. She showcased her skills as a ring announcer in WWE and also wrestled in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Ring Of Honour, and AEW. In 2019, she made a significant move by joining AEW and taking on the role of Executive Vice President.

Before venturing into professional wrestling, Brandi Rhodes had already made a name for herself in the world of skating and even worked as a news anchor. Her diverse background adds to her unique talents and experiences.

Currently, Brandi Rhodes has taken a break from professional wrestling. Her last appearance in WWE was at WrestleMania 39. However, she has found a new passion in running her own Yoga Gym. After completing her Yoga certification, she decided to share her knowledge and help others achieve their fitness goals through yoga.

When did Brandi Rhodes leave AEW?

In 2022, the internet was buzzing with rumors about Cody Rhodes's contract with AEW coming to an end, and it seemed like he had no intention of renewing it. As it turned out, the rumors were indeed true, and both Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes bid farewell to AEW.

Following his departure, Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to WWE, while Brandi Rhodes decided to pursue her passion for Yoga Certification and opened her own Yoga Gym.

Brandi Rhodes net worth

As of the latest update in 2021, different reports indicate that Brandi Rhodes has an approximate net worth of 1 million dollars. However, as of now in 2024, there haven't been any recent updates regarding her net worth.



