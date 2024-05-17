How Many Children Does Tyreek Hill Have and How Much Does He Pay in Child Support? FIND OUT

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Tyreek Hill's personal life is full of chaos and amid this, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is reportedly going to be a father again, but this will be the first time he will be co-parenting with his wife Keeta Vaccaro.

The 30-year-old already has welcomed multiple kids earlier, however, this has not always been as easy as it seems with his wife now. The player has gone through difficulties in his past relationships with legal troubles involved in his domestic life.

While Vaccaro shared an ultrasound image on her Instagram story recently and the news of the couple expecting their first together has come to light, fans wonder how many kids he already has. Here is how much child support Hill pays.

How many kids does Tyreek Hill have?

It was thought earlier that Tyreek Hill had six children with four different women until he seemingly confirmed to have 10 kids in an interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Games' YouTube channel, where he did not deny the question, "You've got 10 kids." Hill just bowed his head neither rejecting nor conforming.

The NFL player has three kids with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal named Zev, the former couple's first son and twins Nakeem and Nyla. Reports allegedly state that the other three kids are with Kimberly Baker, Brittany Lackner and Camille Valmon.

The wide receiver went through two paternity suits last year. The two women claimed that they were the mothers of his kids who were born the same year he got married to his long-time fiancee Keeta. Additionally, he allegedly fathered a child with an unknown woman who revealed the news to Daily Mail.

How much is Tyreek Hill paying in child support?

As per a report in Yahoo Entertainment, the American football player, Tyreek Hill was paying $2,500 a month to each woman. Brittany Lackner was the first one to file a case in January last year with the claims that she gave birth to Soul Corazon Hill and Hill was the father “with greater than 99.9% probability." She also stated that the amount which is paid to her for child support is “woefully inadequate amount” as compared to his salary.

The same year in May, Kimberly Kaylee Baker came forward with a new paternity suit claiming Hill was the father of her daughter Trae Love Hill. She also stated the amount was not enough for the girl and sought $10,000, as per the aforementioned report. He pays around $13,500 to his ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, reports from last year state.

Recently, the player was involved in a legal battle with Only Fans influencer Sophie Hall where the plus-size model claimed the Dolphins star broke her leg and sued the player for battery, assault and negligence.

Nevertheless, Hill has asked for evidence to prove him guilty. While the 30-year-old claims the injury is a result of her stumbling over a dog, he now wants to see medical records, texts and emails in retaliation to the alleged claims made by Sophie.

