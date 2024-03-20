Conor McGregor Reveals UFC Finally Confirmed His Return This Summer; Here’s How Michael Chandler Responded

Conor McGregor revealed that UFC has finally confirmed his return to the Octagon this summer. This is the first time McGregor said that the UFC has given a thumbs-up on his return. The former Lightweight Champion had been announcing his comeback, but UFC wasn’t opening up about it, due to some medical issues.

The last time McGregor was seen in a fight was in 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier due to a broken leg. Since then McGregor has been out of action. Regarding his fight with Michael Chandler, it has been in plan since last year when they coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter reality show. McGregor had previously set June 29, 2024, at UFC 303 as the date for facing Chandler.

However, UFC CEO Dana White denied any such fight, which left McGregor disappointed.

What has Conor McGregor said about his return?

Speaking to ESPN, while promoting his upcoming movie, “Road House” which premiers on March 21, McGregor said, “Chandler in the summer, I got great news. It’s all systems go. Got the call, thumbs up.”

McGregor has been speaking off late against Chandler. He even called him out on WWE’s Monday Night RAW episode. WWE and UFC are sister companies under the ownership of the TKO group.

"Shut up, Michael, you f---ing imbecile.” The man doesn't shut up. I saw him on 'Raw.' I like Mike -- I'm going to bust him up. I'm going to bust Mike up, yeah? If I say it, I do it. ... If I say it, it gets done. Put that on my stone,” McGregor said.

What Michael Chandler said on McGregor’s return?

On his X account (formerly Twitter), Chandler took a dig at McGregor by saying he wasn’t aware of McGregor’s return and just wanted a confirmation from McGregor. “I’m not sure I’ll be ready for a summer fight…this came out of the blue…I’ve been out of the loop. Can y’all ask Dana to confirm this?” he said

Chandler took Dana’s name moreover because last time, it was he who had put cold water on McGregor’s claims of returning on June 29, and facing Chandler. So, this was an apparent dig at McGregor by him.

Conor McGregor preparing for his fight against Chandler

Regarding McGregor, he has been preparing hard for his bout against Chandler for the last few months. He was the first simultaneous UFC double champion, holding both lightweight and featherweight titles in 2016.

He has headlined some of the biggest pay-per-views in his career, which includes a 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Upon his return, McGregor would be eyeing his second MMA win in the past eight years.

Over his future at UFC, McGregor said that he has two fights left on his UFC contract. He said that he would love to face Chandler and then his old rival Nate Diaz at UFC’s Mexican Independence Day card in September.

As of now, fans are looking forward to his fight against Michael Chandler. The UFC has yet to make an announcement on this.

