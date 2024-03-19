Sean Strickland's BOLD REMARKS Against Conor McGregor And His UFC Future

Conor McGregor is hands down the most famous UFC fighter ever. Coming from Ireland, he has definitely captured the spotlight in his journey as a mixed martial artist. His whiskey business has also brought him additional success and his acting debut will certainly take him forward in his professional life.

But with his huge fan base and confident demeanor, the Irishman always seems to make the news. Even after taking a 2-year hiatus from the ring, McGregor's feuds are still going strong. Fans were particularly intrigued by his latest feud with middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland believes Conor McGregor should retire from the UFC

Since UFC 264, Conor McGregor has not stepped into the octagon. The main event witnessed the Dubliner break his leg and unable to continue the bout. His opponent Dustin Poirier emerged victorious in a disappointing ending.

Following the defeat, there were promises regarding his return to the cage. However, there were no signs of a fight date being set for McGregor. Eventually, McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

Nevertheless, the McGregor vs Chandler bout is still on hold. This prompted fans and fighters alike to voice their opinions on McGregor's future in the UFC. Recently, UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland expressed his thoughts on the matter.

In an interview with YouTuber 'TheSchmoZone,' Strickland conveyed his message to Conor McGregor. When the fighter was questioned on McGregor's 2024 plans, he said, "Do we really care about Conor McGregor these days?"

Strickland indicated that McGregor's popularity among MMA fans has declined. The 33-year-old fighter also went on to call the Dubliner 'Juiced Out.' This comment came after McGregor's strange mannerisms in recent interviews that were allegedly linked to drug use.

He then said, "Go retire on a yacht. Be done with your s****." The middleweight contender conveyed his message to McGregor through this interview and demanded an official retirement from the Irishman.

The Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor fight is supposedly in talks. Chandler recently revealed that the fight is expected to take place in June of 2024. Although there is no official date announcement as of yet, fans are still excited to witness McGregor back in the octagon.

When Conor McGregor showed his endearment toward Sean Strickland

In recent interviews, Sean Strickland expressed his dislike for McGregor and demanded the Irishman's retirement. Due to McGregor's inactivity, the American fighter feels his absence to be necessary for the UFC.

Despite the harsh words from Strickland, Conor McGregor has shown support for the American fighter. In an Instagram Q&A session with fans, McGregor was asked his opinions regarding Strickland.

The Dubliner said, "I like him. Decent fighter. Outspoken. Bit of a mad thing. Loves a knock. UFC champion. He's a good fella in my book." McGregor himself is known to be an outspoken personality, so it is no surprise that he felt a kinship toward Strickland.

However, this is not McGregor's first time showing support for Strickland. On the 'This Past Weekend' podcast with comedian Theo Von, an emotional Strickland broke down in tears while reliving his past traumatic experiences.

In the comments section, McGregor encouraged the middleweight fighter, writing, "2 G'z fight on gentlemen, fight on!"

Although the Irishman has not responded to Strickland ordering his retirement, McGregor's past remarks on the middleweight contender show the respect and admiration he has toward Strickland.

