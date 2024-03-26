Dana White Announces Major International Event For This Year Keeping THESE Two Champions In Mind: Find Out

Although the UFC is an American based organization, the popularity it has gained over the years deserve immense respect. Transcending cultures and languages, the size of the dedicated fanbase of the establishment travels the world and knows no boundaries.

The UFC also has held their fights in some of the world’s largest arenas. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Saitama Super Arena in Japan are a few stadiums to be named. However, fans in the UK earn for an event to be held in their hometown due to a long-break.

Dana White reveals plans regarding a UFC PPV event in the UK

The UFC comprises one of their largest audiences from the United Kingdom. Since the organization brings forth a lot of fighters hailing from the UK, fans are always witnessed in the arena thunderingly cheering on for their favorite fighter.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Dana White touched on a potential pay-per-view card to be held in England. The president of the UFC teased fans regarding the eagerly-awaited legitimate card.

White was questioned on the future of the UFC’s events in the UK and Europe. “Two champs now out of England,” said White referring to Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall and Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards.

“We’re coming,” said Dana White regarding his next PPV event in England. He also revealed the status of these fights, “I got great fights lined up. I’m excited to get back to England.” Throughout the segment, White seemed excited to return to the UK for their potential card.

Further on, the president of the UFC was asked about the announcement date for the aforementioned card. To which, White replied, “In days. We’re right there, working on stuff. We got some bada** plans for England.”

Compared to UFC: Fight Night events, the Number Card events gain significantly more attention due to the action packed cards that the UFC generally delivers.

When Dana was asked about the details of the alleged card in the UK, he said, “Number Card buddy, pay-per-view, a great one.”

Since this reveal, fans in the UK are excited to experience the massive card in their hometown. The last event held in England was UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura in July, 2023.

Dana White speaks on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

A clash between Current Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall is inevitable. Both fighters who have displayed incredible performances in the octagon are rumored to clash in the near future.

In the recent ‘Arnold Sports Festival’ in Birmingham, Jones and Aspinall had a surprising run-in with each other. Witnessing a tense atmosphere between the champions, fans were excited and ready to watch them step into the cage.

Adding on to that, Dana White had a message for the thrilled fans. The president of the UFC was recently questioned regarding his thoughts on their clash in Birmingham and a potential fight date in the future.

“I did see that,” said White concerning their recent unofficial face-off. He also went on to detail Jon Jones’ next fight with fellow heavyweight contender Stipe Miocic.

The president of the UFC revealed the winner of the aforementioned bout to go against Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight super-fight.

“Jones is set to fight Stipe. I hope the winner of that fight will fight Tom,” said White. Although Miocic is a tough contender and has shown impressive performances, Bones is anticipated to emerge victorious in the bout. White also teased the bout to be held in England.

A heavyweight battle between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is currently one of the most anticipated fights in the division. Both fighters seem ready for a warfare that is set to take place in the octagon.

